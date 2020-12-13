AGEWISE:Saving energy during the cold weather months

Many teens and preteens are fairly sophisticated about social media and take great care regarding their online persona. An embarrassing picture you post of one of your grandchildren can easily be picked up and shared with hundreds of others in one easy click.

What can you do about posting pictures on your Facebook page? One of the easiest and most straightforward tactics is to simply have a discussion with your children and grandchildren about which pictures they are comfortable with you sharing. They may be fine with you sharing pictures of them in a family photo, receiving honors and awards, or playing sports. Also, review with them what the post will say. You would want to avoid sharing too much information publicly, which cause problems down the line.

Lastly, check your Facebook privacy settings. Click on the down arrow symbol at the top right corner on the blue bar on your Facebook page. Choose settings, then privacy in the left column. Here you will find eight options for how much you want to share. “Who will see future posts?” will let you decide who you want to see your posts. Remember, whomever can see your posts can also share them either by clicking share or taking a screenshot of the posting. So, be selective about who you chose to share the posts with.

In this increasingly digital world it is important to remain aware of what we put into it. Our children and grandchildren will likely not have the same level of privacy we enjoyed growing up. Being mindful of your family and their wishes can go a long way to ease conflict and safeguard their privacy.

