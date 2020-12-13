AGEWISE:Saving energy during the cold weather months

Q: My home is older, and I noticed it is cold with the recent drop in temperatures. What can I do to save energy and keep it warmer?
— CJ
Answer: We are beginning to see colder temperatures as winter approaches, and often older homes tend to feel it first. Now is a good time to look at weatherizing your home if you have not already.
Weatherizing involves sealing areas where cold air might be coming in and insulating areas like walls and ceilings. Below are a few tips to consider when weatherizing a home. It is always a good idea if you are not comfortable doing the job yourself to ask for help from loved ones or to hire a contractor.
1. Locate and seal drafts throughout your home. Drafts can occur at gaps in baseboards, or junctures of the walls, as well as windows, and outlets. These cracks and leaks can also occur around electronics, appliances, and lighting. You should plug and caulk holes around faucets, pipes, electrical outlets and wiring too. When checking outside, remember leaks could be coming from any areas where two different building materials meet. This would include, inspecting weather-strips around exterior doors. Identifying gaps where cold air could come in can be done by shining a light on the other side of the door. If light can be seen, cold air is probably coming through and replacing the weather-stripping should help. Replacing weather-stripping is a fairly easy and inexpensive way to create a warmer home.
2. Check that your heating unit is working properly. For efficiency and safety reasons assess the various heating appliances in the home to ensure proper ventilation.
3. If the home has a fireplace, inspect the valve or plate that regulates the air flow through the chimney, also called a damper, to ensure it is closed and is not damaged. This will limit heat loss.
4. Check attic, walls and floors for proper insulation. Having enough insulation in a home is essential to maximize energy efficiency. Do it yourself tips for insulating a home can be found at energy.gov.
The Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Assistance program may be able to help. This program assists low income, elderly and disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Person, Randolph, and Rockingham) save energy and reduce utility bills by improving energy efficiency. The program makes sure that Piedmont Triad residents have reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Weatherization assistance is available for most types of housing — single family homes, duplexes, condominiums and mobile homes. You do not have to own your own home to be eligible, but renters must have written permission from their landlord to participate. Please contact Housing Services through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council at (336) 904-0338 (Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.) or visit ptrc.org for questions and to review eligibility.
Q: I like posting pictures of my grandchildren on Facebook. With the holidays coming, I want to post more, but I am getting a lot of push back from my children and grandchildren. Should I be concerned?
Answer: Grandparents seem to always love showing pictures of children and grandchildren! Social media has made it even easier to share images of special moments with possibly hundreds of people with the click of a button. Unfortunately, there are risks to posting pictures that you may need to consider.
A seemingly innocent post can land anywhere. Sites such as Facebook and Google tag photos automatically with keywords that can identify people, including children. Digital photos usually have an embedded time and location in them that can provide even more information about the person in the picture. Additional information can be gleaned from a location such as medical information, associations to religious and political identities, or possible controversial connections. These pictures then can end up being used by employers, businesses, law enforcement, marketers and schools. Adding a caption such as “Happy Birthday!” can give away the type of personal information that can potentially lead to identity theft.
Now, with the use of facial recognition, pictures shared online can be identified by virtually anyone. The laws regarding facial recognition have few restrictions and vary by state.
Many teens and preteens are fairly sophisticated about social media and take great care regarding their online persona. An embarrassing picture you post of one of your grandchildren can easily be picked up and shared with hundreds of others in one easy click.
What can you do about posting pictures on your Facebook page? One of the easiest and most straightforward tactics is to simply have a discussion with your children and grandchildren about which pictures they are comfortable with you sharing. They may be fine with you sharing pictures of them in a family photo, receiving honors and awards, or playing sports. Also, review with them what the post will say. You would want to avoid sharing too much information publicly, which cause problems down the line.
Lastly, check your Facebook privacy settings. Click on the down arrow symbol at the top right corner on the blue bar on your Facebook page. Choose settings, then privacy in the left column. Here you will find eight options for how much you want to share. “Who will see future posts?” will let you decide who you want to see your posts. Remember, whomever can see your posts can also share them either by clicking share or taking a screenshot of the posting. So, be selective about who you chose to share the posts with.
In this increasingly digital world it is important to remain aware of what we put into it. Our children and grandchildren will likely not have the same level of privacy we enjoyed growing up. Being mindful of your family and their wishes can go a long way to ease conflict and safeguard their privacy.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
