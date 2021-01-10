AGEWISE: Scammers try to take advantage of COVID-19 fears

— LM

Answer: Spring courses in Lifelong Learning at Wake Forest University are now open for registration. We reached out to Thomas Frank, program director, and Mimi Komos, program assistant, and they offered the following information.

Wake Forest is launching a roster of online Lifelong Learning courses through Zoom. Courses begin on Jan. 19 lasting six weeks each and their start dates are staggered so you can easily take more than one.

Most of us prefer a course when we are face-to-face with the professor and can interact more personally, but since that’s not possible for now, online is a great option. One big plus is that people who have not been able to get to our classrooms because of distance, transportation or other reasons can readily take courses.

All of our courses are taught by professors at Wake Forest who are advanced scholars in their field. We are one of few programs in the nation to take this approach. We do so because we want participants to get to know our faculty and we want our faculty to meet adult learners in our region who bring their life experience and interests to the courses.