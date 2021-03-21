AGEWISE: Senior Games and SilverArts will be held this year

Q: My wife lives with dementia and is having some difficulty with the recent time change. How can I can help her cope with daylight saving time?

— HM

Answer: The transition to and from daylight saving time can be difficult for many people living with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis or other forms of dementia. Human beings have natural biological circadian rhythms that respond to sunlight, and losing or gaining even an hour of it can cause many people to undergo physiological and emotional changes, which can be dramatically heightened in individuals living with dementia. For many people who have dementia, going to sleep and waking an hour earlier can be upsetting and lead to confusion, irritability and proneness to wandering. Keeping to a routine is important, especially for people living with dementia.

If your wife is showing increased signs of confusion at sunset and sunrise, has disruption in sleeping patterns, is waking up later, is not hungry at meal time, appears to be overwhelmed or exhausted, or seems more agitated and confused overall, daylight saving time might be at least part of the reason. Try to remain patient. Remember that disrupting your wife’s schedule, even by only an hour, can be extremely unnerving for her.