AGEWISE: Senior Services Art Show & Sale goes online this year

Some simple solutions to combat mild side effects include applying a cool, wet washcloth to the injection area if the site is painful. Moving your arm and exercising the muscle will also help decrease soreness. If you experience a fever, drink plenty of fluids and wear light, loose fitting clothing to keep yourself cool and comfortable. If the tenderness at the injection site does not improve after 24 hours or if the side effects seem significant or linger more than a few days be sure to call your health care provider.

It is essential to schedule the second vaccine appointment within the timeframe recommended by the manufacturer of the vaccine you received. In many cases here locally, your second vaccine shot will be scheduled while you’re there receiving your first shot. The full benefit of the vaccine requires both shots. The second vaccine injection should come from the same manufacturer as the first. For example, if you received the Moderna vaccine the second vaccine should also be from Moderna.

While waiting for a second dose of the vaccine the CDC recommends to temporarily avoid getting any other vaccines, like the flu, shingles, or Tdap vaccine because there are not any studies on the safety or effectiveness of vaccines administered close together and reactions may be more difficult to correlate with the specific vaccine.