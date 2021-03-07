AGEWISE: Senior Services Art Show & Sale goes online this year

Q: Will the Senior Services Art Show & Sale take place this year?
— KA
Answer: Yes, Senior Services’ 11th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels will take place this year. For the first time the event will be held entirely online.
Usually a one-day event, the 2021 art show will take place over three weeks. Now through March 13, the public can preview online amazing art from a variety of artists in practically every medium including paintings, jewelry, glass and woodwork and more. All of the art is original and locally created. There will be something that suits every taste and every budget. Visit seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/ to view the array of artwork.
Starting March 13 at 9 a.m., community members can purchase their favorite pieces. All of the art will remain available to purchase until March 27 at 5 p.m. The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program, who are homebound and at risk of food insecurity.
This year’s art show will honor the life and work of Bonnie Dempster, one of the artists who helped develop and organize the first Art Show & Sale in 2000. Bonnie actively participated in the event each year until her passing in 2020. Over the past decade the annual event has grown each year and remains one of the most important sources of community funding to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program.
This art show and sale will feature 60 area artists who will donate a generous portion of their sales to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program. Corporate sponsors and individual patrons also contribute funds to make this spectacular event possible for the community year after year. Last year’s Art Show & Sale raised enough money to provide over 23,000 meals to older adults in our community.
For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: I’m scheduled to receive my first vaccination shot this week. What can I expect and know going forward?
— MN
Answer: Congratulations on getting your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. You’ve taken your first step toward preventing serious illness from the Coronavirus. It’s important to be aware that you may experience some side effects from the first and then the second vaccine injections.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) side effects, are common with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. One of the most frequent side effects reported is soreness at the injection site. Other side effects may include fever, chills, tiredness and headaches, which may last for a few days. These are normal signs that your body is building protection against COVID-19.
If you are concerned about any pain or discomfort after the vaccine, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, antihistamines, or acetaminophen. Remember to consult with your physician about taking these over-the-counter pain medications before your vaccine, as it may interact with the way your body responds to the vaccine.
Some simple solutions to combat mild side effects include applying a cool, wet washcloth to the injection area if the site is painful. Moving your arm and exercising the muscle will also help decrease soreness. If you experience a fever, drink plenty of fluids and wear light, loose fitting clothing to keep yourself cool and comfortable. If the tenderness at the injection site does not improve after 24 hours or if the side effects seem significant or linger more than a few days be sure to call your health care provider.
It is essential to schedule the second vaccine appointment within the timeframe recommended by the manufacturer of the vaccine you received. In many cases here locally, your second vaccine shot will be scheduled while you’re there receiving your first shot. The full benefit of the vaccine requires both shots. The second vaccine injection should come from the same manufacturer as the first. For example, if you received the Moderna vaccine the second vaccine should also be from Moderna.
While waiting for a second dose of the vaccine the CDC recommends to temporarily avoid getting any other vaccines, like the flu, shingles, or Tdap vaccine because there are not any studies on the safety or effectiveness of vaccines administered close together and reactions may be more difficult to correlate with the specific vaccine.
Vaccine recipients should also understand that full immunity from the vaccine is not achieved until approximately two weeks after the second dose is received. So, it is important to continue all the safety protocols as before such as wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often. In fact, these safety measures will need to continue even after you’ve achieved full immunity.
The CDC confirms that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in keeping you from getting sick, but scientists are still trying to determine if asymptomatic spread is possible even with those who have been vaccinated. Currently, there is not enough data on how long the vaccine is effective. Vaccines are not always 100% effective and wearing a mask, distancing yourself from others, and practicing good hand hygiene is still the best way to keep individuals who are not able to get the vaccine safe.
We are all looking forward to the day we can have enough people vaccinated to allow us to go back to seeing friends, hugging family, and attending large events. Experts and the CDC are still trying to determine what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated for this to happen. Fortunately, by getting vaccinated you have taken a big step to help yourself and the community stay healthy.
Forsyth County continues to ramp up its vaccine distribution with Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, the Public Health Department, and Walgreens all offering options for scheduling and receiving vaccine appointments.
Senior Services has created a webpage with links to useful vaccine information and a summary of all the ways you can schedule a vaccine appointment in Forsyth County. Visit seniorservicesinc.org for more information.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.