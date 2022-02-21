AGEWISE: Senior Services Art Show & Sale returns

Q: Will the Senior Services Art Show & Sale be virtual again this year? — AG
Answer: The Senior Services’ 12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels will, for the first time ever, be a hybrid event including both online and in-person components. This year, we are combining the convenience of last year’s online portion of the Art Sale with the beloved in-person sale that has brought our community together to support Meals-on-Wheels and the arts over the years.
Meals-on-Wheels recently surpassed the 7 millionth meal delivery milestone and continues to look to the community for support to help provide critical nutrition and connection to seniors across Forsyth County. More than 50 artists have come together to create spectacular visual arts show with available pieces from practically every medium and the artists will donate a generous portion of their sale to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program. The Art Show & Sale will provide a great opportunity to find the perfect piece of art and help provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors in our community.
The week-long online preview period will run from Friday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 4. The online portion of the art sale will open for purchases Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude on Friday, March 11 at 9 p.m. Masked and vaccinated guests are invited to join Senior Services for the in-person art sale on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2895 Shorefair Drive.
The show will feature art that suits every taste and every budget and include paintings, jewelry, glass, woodwork and more. Many of the artists will be on hand to speak with patrons about their work. All the art is original and locally created.
For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: Are there any interesting cultural events coming up? — AV
Answer: After a few weeks of colder temperatures and winter weather, getting out of the house for entertainment can be a great way to reconnect with the community. There are several upcoming events in the area that will allow residents to experience art, be entertained, or learn something new no matter what your interests are.
From now through May 8, Reynolda House Museum of American Art is featuring “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.” This exhibit showcases more than 40 photographs that helped popularize the idea that “Black is Beautiful” in the 1960s along with posters, Blue Note record albums, and garments worn by the Grandassa models, a collective of Black women co-founded by Brathwaite in 1962. For more information about this and other Reynolda House exhibits, visit reynolda.org.
For those that enjoy theater, the 40+ Stage Company is now performing “The Other Way Around,” a stage production about a husband and wife in a near 30-year marriage. This production is said to be “a poignant, funny, moving drama unabashedly honest about two very memorable people and the lessons their love and their lives hold for all of us.” Upcoming performances will be held at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts on Feb. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. For ticket information visit intothearts.org or visit 40PlusStage.com for information about 40+ Stage Company and its upcoming season.
Another interesting upcoming event is the book launch for “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt” with author Phoebe Zerwick on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Bookmarks. Phoebe Zerwick, award-winning investigative journalist, has been reporting on the local case of Darryl Hunt since the early 2000s and is continuing to share this narrative of injustice, exoneration and the lasting impacts of being falsely incarcerated. This is a free event at Bookmarks, but preregistration is required at bookmarksnc.org/PhoebeZerwick_Registration. For more information about other Bookmarks events visit bookmarksnc.org.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.