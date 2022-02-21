AGEWISE: Senior Services Art Show & Sale returns

The show will feature art that suits every taste and every budget and include paintings, jewelry, glass, woodwork and more. Many of the artists will be on hand to speak with patrons about their work. All the art is original and locally created.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.

Q: Are there any interesting cultural events coming up? — AV

Answer: After a few weeks of colder temperatures and winter weather, getting out of the house for entertainment can be a great way to reconnect with the community. There are several upcoming events in the area that will allow residents to experience art, be entertained, or learn something new no matter what your interests are.

From now through May 8, Reynolda House Museum of American Art is featuring “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.” This exhibit showcases more than 40 photographs that helped popularize the idea that “Black is Beautiful” in the 1960s along with posters, Blue Note record albums, and garments worn by the Grandassa models, a collective of Black women co-founded by Brathwaite in 1962. For more information about this and other Reynolda House exhibits, visit reynolda.org.