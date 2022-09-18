AGEWISE: September recognized as World Alzheimer's Month

Q: Is Senior Services doing anything to recognize World Alzheimer's Day this year? — CR

Answer: The month of September is recognized internationally as World Alzheimer's Month, a time to educate and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Each year, a designated day is set aside within the month of September as World Alzheimer's Day. This year, the theme for World Alzheimer’s Month is “Know dementia, know Alzheimer’s” with a special focus on post diagnosis support. World Alzheimer's Day is Sept. 21.

Senior Services plans to recognize World Alzheimer’s Day by kicking off its annual Alzheimer's Care 2022 Challenge on Sept. 21 to raise funds that will provide scholarships for people who are living with memory loss to receive necessary care and supervision at the award-winning Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center.

When a person receives a diagnosis of dementia, there are many things for them and their caregivers to consider, including finding ways to connect to resources and support in the community. Senior Services Williams Adult Day Center is one such resource that provides a safe, fun, and structured day program that brings meaning and friendship to people living with memory loss, while allowing their caregivers to continue to work, run errands, or enjoy a bit of respite from their caregiving responsibilities.

In addition to daily programming designed to stimulate the mind and body, participants additionally have the opportunity to enjoy barber/beautician and bathing services. Families and caregivers are encouraged to connect with a support group to help them as they travel the dementia journey with their loved ones.

The Alzheimer’s Care 2022 Challenge is a way that our entire community can get involved with increasing awareness about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and provide opportunities for individuals who may not be able to afford to attend the Day Center to receive scholarships that will provide them with access to extraordinary care.

Senior Services is providing an online platform that allows individuals to create fundraising pages that can be shared with personal contacts and social media networks to invite friends, family, and colleagues to donate funds that go directly to providing scholarships to attend the Williams Adult Day Center.

For more information about how you can join Senior Services in recognizing World Alzheimer's Day by participating in the Alzheimer’s Care 2022 Challenge, please visit seniorservicesinc.org/2022-efac or contact Britnee Tellez at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Q: Last week, I tripped over a curb and fell while I was out shopping. I only have a few minor scratches, but the experience made me wonder if I should be more concerned about my balance. Do you have any information that will help me identify whether I am at a high risk of falling? — FH

Answer: Thank goodness that you are OK, but you are not alone.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) estimates that one in four Americans aged 65 or older fall each year, and more than 3 million of those falls result in visits to emergency departments. Falls are not considered a normal part of the aging process, but generally, almost everyone loses some coordination, flexibility, and balance with age and that may increase the risk of taking a tumble.

Fortunately, there are resources in place to help older adults identify their risk for falling and practice daily habits that can improve safety and hopefully prevent falls.

The National Council on Aging’s website, ncoa.org/older-adults/health/prevention/falls-prevention, provides several articles to help educate individuals about falls safety along with a free online tool that helps access an individual’s risk of falling by answering a few simple questions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends these tips to older adults: talk openly with their health care providers about fall risks and prevention, begin an exercise program to improve leg strength and balance, replace eyeglasses as needed, and remove clutter and tripping hazards from their environment.

Locally, the Piedmont Area Falls Prevention Coalition, Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC), Winston-Salem State University, and AARP are sponsoring Falls Prevention Awareness Week on Sept. 18–24. Throughout the week, the PTRC will host a lineup of virtual fall prevention awareness activities that will be streamed live on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/PiedmontTriadRegionalCouncil.

The lineup of activities will include:

• Fall Prevention Awareness Week Kick-Off – Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

• Pillars of Brain Health with Mark Hensley, AARP – Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

• Dementia Related Falls: Prevention Strategies with Evelyn Smith, PBHM – Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

• De-cluttering in the Home with Angie Swann-Jones, AARP – at 10 a.m.

• Is Your Home Accessible for First Call Responders? with Laura Smith, EMS – Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

• Let’s Learn About the Matter of Balance Program with MaryLou White, PTRC – Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

For additional information, visit the North Carolina Falls Prevention Coalition website, ncfallsprevention.org/resources/awareness-week.