Q: Will the Shepherd’s Center resume having their used book sale this year? —FH

Answer: The Shepherd’s Center will hold its Used Book Fundraiser Sale on Thursday, May 4 through Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard. There will be thousands of used books and other media on hand at exceptional prices. As a special treat, Saturday sales will be half-price.

The sales have grown in size and popularity since its start. In fact, the event has become one of the largest book sales in North Carolina and routinely attracts buyers from surrounding states and communities. There will be a wide collection of books from many genres available for purchase.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem accepts book donations year-round from individuals, schools, libraries, congregations, and retirement communities. Volunteers spend hours each week in the book processing center at the Shepherd’s Center — sorting and dividing donated items, adding price stickers, and storing them in trailers to prepare for this annual event.

For more information about The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem or the Annual Used Book Sale, visit their website at https://www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1.

Q: What is the theme for Older Americans Month this May? What things can I do to safely celebrate?

Answer: For 60 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize older Americans and their strength and resilience. It is led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services tasked with helping older adults and people with disabilities participate fully in their communities. The theme this year is Aging Unbound. OAM 2023 celebrates the strength of older adults and emphasizes the power of engagement in building strong communities.

Older adults develop strength and resilience throughout their lives through experiences of success and joy, but also their failures and struggles. A large part of building and nurturing this resilience comes from connecting and engaging in the community.

Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to our country. Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities. Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other such activities.

Is there a special older adult in your life that you’d like to appreciate and honor? With May being Older Americans Month, now is the perfect time to recognize and reach out to older adults in your life. Send a card or small gift to someone to let them know you are thinking about them. Order a meal from a restaurant to be delivered to their home as a special treat. Flowers are always appreciated. Share fond memories or pictures digitally or through the mail. A simple phone call is free and always appreciated as well.

Consider taking time this month to recognize or celebrate the older Americans in your life and in your community. If you are interested in more tangible ways to support seniors locally visit seniorservicesinc.org.