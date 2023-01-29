AGEWISE: Signing up for Meals-on-Wheels

Q. How do I sign up to receive Meals-on-Wheels?

Answer: There are several activities of daily life that can become more difficult for some as they age. Sometimes performing a task one has been doing for years, such as cooking, can become a challenge too difficult to overcome. Fortunately, Forsyth County residents aged 60 and over who are homebound and become unable to obtain and prepare meals for themselves can apply to participate in the Senior Services Meals-on-Wheels program. “Homebound” for the purposes of the Meals-on-Wheels program is defined as a person’s inability to drive or ability to drive on a limited basis (like to medical appointments).

Meals-on-Wheels offers both a hot and frozen meal program. The hot meal program provides a meal each weekday, Monday through Friday, to enrolled seniors. The meals are delivered each week day directly to the homes of seniors in the program, typically between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, by a dedicated force of volunteers. The daily hot meal delivery provides an opportunity for connection, interaction, and a brief “safety” check for local seniors. The frozen meal program provides 10 frozen meals every two weeks to enrolled seniors, and is typically offered to seniors who do live in the more rural areas of our community where we do not yet have a daily route established. Frozen meals may also be offered to people while they are waiting for an available opening on a hot meal route. Persons cannot receive both frozen and hot meals at the same time.

Each meal is designed to be nutritionally balanced and portioned to meet a third of a person’s daily dietary requirements. Limited funding is available for people who are unable to pay for the service. Persons using these funds are encouraged to share in the cost of service by giving what they can afford. However, no one is denied Meals-on-Wheels service due to an inability to contribute. Remember, the Meals-on-Wheels program is much more than just a meal, it also delivers the peace of mind that comes from knowing a friendly volunteer will come by to chat and check in as they drop off the meal(s).

Anyone meeting the requirements to join the program can refer themselves, though it’s not uncommon for referrals to come from family members, friends, health or social services professionals. The process begins with an initial screening by Senior Services’ Help Line to gather basic information such as the person’s name, address, date of birth, and their general need for Meals-on-Wheels. Following the initial phone screening, the information collected by Senior Services’ Help Line is passed on to the Meals-on-Wheels program where a staff member determines the availability of service, based on the person’s address.

If it is determined that there is availability of meals in that person’s area, the final step of the enrollment process, is an assessment scheduled by Meals-on-Wheels staff to complete the registration and at that time, the new enrollee will be given a date for when their meal delivery will begin. Formal assessments with the Meals-on-Wheels staff occur every six months to check for new or changing needs with each participant on the program.

It’s important to note that new enrollees may be placed on a waiting list, depending on where they live in Forsyth County. People residing outside of Forsyth County, can contact their local Senior Services agency for information on enrolling there.

For more information about Meals-on-Wheels in Forsyth County or to make a referral, call Senior Services’ Help Line at 336-724-2040, email helpline@seniorservicesinc.org or make an online inquiry at seniorservicesinc.org/ask-for-help/

Q: When is the deadline for changing Medicare Advantage plans and is it too late to switch to Original Medicare if I have a Medicare Advantage plan?

Answer: Navigating Medicare’s open enrollment can be confusing and challenging for some. The timing of open enrollment and deadlines depends on which type of Medicare plan you have. You have the option annually to join, switch or drop a Medicare Health Plan during the open enrollment period which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

This is when most people enroll and make changes. However, if you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, there is a three-month enrollment period running from Jan. 1 through March 31. This period gives people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans one additional chance to change Medicare Advantage plans or switch to Original Medicare (and join a separate drug plan) during this time. It’s important for seniors to keep these dates in mind to allow themselves the time and opportunity to review and if necessary, make changes to their Medicare plan before the open enrollment periods end.

People with Medicare health coverage should review their plan annually because health status and health care needs are subject to change over time. This means the type of coverage required may also change. It is helpful to consider these questions in preparation for Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment:

- What doctor and other providers are in the plan network?

- Which prescription drugs are on the plan formulary?

- Are you comfortable with your costs?

- Do you have the additional coverage that you want?

- Are you happy with your plan’s additional benefits?

To receive assistance with comparing and evaluating the available Medicare plans for 2023, Forsyth County residents can schedule an appointment at the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem which is the local Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Coordinator by calling 336-748-0217. The Shepherd’s Center offers in-person (as available), telephone, and virtual one-hour appointments with trained SHIIP counselors who will provide non-biased assistance in choosing the appropriate coverage, at no cost.

You can also contact SHIIP by dialing the nationwide toll-free consumer number, 855-408-1212, visiting the SHIIP Web site, www.ncshiip.com, or e-mailing ncshiip@ncdoi.gov. Individuals may call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or visit medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare your current coverage, review options in your area, and enroll if you decide to make changes.