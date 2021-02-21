AGEWISE: Staying healthy and staying within a budget

Answer: So many of the devices we use every day such as computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even televisions all emit blue light. Blue light glasses have filtering materials or coatings that block a portion of the blue light. You are not alone in your interest in blue light glasses. Their popularity may be on the rise, at least in part, because so many of us have been using our devices more than ever during the pandemic. We work on our computers from home, attend meetings and virtual events online, even stream much of our entertainment on our phones and smart televisions. Using these devices for prolonged periods can result in eye fatigue, blurred vision, dry eyes, and even disrupted sleep problems for some. Manufacturers of blue light glasses contend that these glasses can remedy some of these eye issues but it is unclear if these conditions are a result of too much blue light.