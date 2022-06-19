AGEWISE: Staying safe when the temperature rises

Q: What can I do to stay safe in the extremely hot temperatures? — MK

Answer: Many people struggle to deal with the uncomfortable effects of rising temperatures this time of year as we move toward the official start of summer.

Increasingly higher temperatures can be especially threatening for aging adults and can put them at greater risk than others. Challenges that sometimes result from normal aging such as heart conditions, lung or kidney disease, illnesses that result in weakness or fever, conditions treated by prescription drugs, and poorly functioning sweat glands or changes in skin can all make the body more likely to become overheated and unable to cool itself.

Heat stroke is the most serious of heat-related conditions and should be treated with medical attention immediately. Older people living in homes without air conditioning or fans are most at risk, as well as people who are prone to dehydration or have chronic diseases. Signs of heat stroke include fainting or unconsciousness, but could also be a change in behavior, a body temperature over 104°F, dry, flushed skin, a change in pulse and a lack of sweat despite the heat.

However, you should also be on the lookout for heat exhaustion which is a warning that your body is struggling to keep cool and could lead to heat stroke. This is often associated with being cold and clammy, dizzy, and nauseated. Someone suffering from heat exhaustion is likely to feel thirsty and drained of energy. They should rest in a cool place and get plenty of fluids. Activity and exercise in extreme heat can result in heat syncope, or sudden dizziness, heat cramps in the muscles, or heat edema, a swelling in the ankles and feet. Resting in the shade and putting your feet up will help to alleviate these issues, but if they persist then you should see a doctor.

In many cases, heat-related illnesses can be prevented by being aware of the dangers.

• Listen to the weather reports for humidity and air pollution warnings. The temperature outside doesn’t have to reach 100°F to put you at risk!

• Dress in natural fabrics like cotton that are cooler than synthetics.

• Avoid crowds when it’s hot, and don’t exercise in the heat.

• Drink fluids but avoid alcohol and caffeine. Water and fruit or vegetable juices are good choices. If your doctor has asked you to limit fluid intake, talk to them about your options.

• To keep your house as cool as possible, keep your windows covered during the day and open at night. Avoid using your oven.

• If your house is hot during the day, try seeking an air-conditioned building like a mall, movie theater, library, senior center or even a friend’s house.

Luckily, Operation Fan Heat Relief (OFHR) is available to help older adults living in Forsyth County. This summer program helps reduce heat related illnesses by distributing fans to people who meet certain eligibility criteria. Fans will be distributed while supplies last and those who wish to receive a fan must submit an application. Applicants must reside in Forsyth County; be an adult 60 years of age or older or an adult with a disability; have a home situation where a threat to health and well-being exists.

For information on how to apply, contact the Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 336-703-3501.

Q: Is there a quick and easy way that our family can get my dad a health check-up without going to a doctor’s office? — RT

Answer: One way to help a loved one get screened for their personal risk for conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes is to attend a community event where there will be free or low-cost health screenings. Taking advantage of a free event helps address financial barriers and being in an informal setting can help alleviate some of the fear associated with going to a doctor’s office.

One resource for these types of screenings is the “Remarkable You” screenings offered by the Novant Health Community Engagement Team. Novant Health partners with various organizations and community events in the area to provide blood pressure, BMI, cholesterol, triglyceride and prediabetes screenings that are easily accessible throughout the community.

Cardiovascular risk factors, such as high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure can increase a person’s risk for developing additional health conditions such as dementia. When left untreated, diabetes and high blood pressure may also lead to serious complications, such as kidney failure. “Remarkable You” screenings through Novant Health are designed to help individuals identify their personal risk for these conditions and offer information and resources to help the person improve their numbers.

Beginning this Thursday, June 23, the Novant Health mobile unit will offer “Remarkable You” screenings in the parking lot of Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Drive. Additional screenings in Forsyth County can be found at:

• Greater Tabernacle at 1410 Attucks Street on June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

• St. Peters World Outreach at 3683 Old Lexington Road on June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon

• Samaritan Ministries at 414 Northwest Blvd on June 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• South Fork Panthers Community Day at 4332 Country Club Road on July 16 from 9 a.m. noon

• WS LAKE YMCA/Reach Center at 901 Waterworks on Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Sweat Saturday at 5095 Lansing Drive on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon

• Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo at the MC Benton Convention Center on Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• LEAD Girls Expo at Salem College on October 29 from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about the “Remarkable You” initiative can be found on the Novant Health website at novanthealth.org/home/services/health--wellness/remarkable-you.aspx.

