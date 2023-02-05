Q: I’m worried because my husband takes some type of medication for pain almost every day. What should I keep an eye on as he manages his pain? Is that safe?

Answer: We asked Dr. DeLon Canterbury, a pharmacist of Geriatx Inc. who specializes in evidence-based medication management for elderly patients, for his input to help respond to this question. Here’s his response:

Pain and how it is treated can be a complex, sensitive and subjective topic. It is critical that clinicians, caregivers and patients understand and address the underlying causes of pain — especially in seniors. Pain can affect our minds, bodies and emotional states, so considering how to address each of these pieces, having a clear intent on treatment, and remaining open to using a variety of multi-modal approaches to manage pain, outside of just taking medications, can be pivotal in successful treatment.

Chronic health conditions such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes (nerve pain), and frailty are common in older patients. Unearthing the root cause of the pain being experienced is often helpful when considering how to approach pain management. It is also important to determine if the pain is “chronic,” lasting more than three months or “acute,” which lasts less than three months.

Muscle, bone, joint and nerve pain are the most commonly reported symptoms among seniors. Many people address chronic pain with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, Aleve or naproxen. However, while over the counter (OTC) medications are generally considered safe, some people have underlying conditions that make prolonged use of such products a health risk. It’s always a good idea to review your medical history, health conditions and current prescriptions with your physician to assess the source and type of pain being experienced and to determine the best way to deal with it.

If you and your physician find that OTCs are not a good fit or present an increased health risk to you, there are other approaches that can be explored to help manage pain. Many health professionals recommend, depending on the type and source of pain, the use of topical agents like pain creams, patches, liniments and ointments which are applied to the skin as an alternative pain treatment because there is less exposure inside the body. Exploring physical/occupational therapy is another option that doesn’t involve medication of any kind. Movement can be a type of medicine and can do wonders for some. Many people would be surprised to find how much simply icing and heating the affected areas can do to alleviate pain. People with chronic pain might want to also consider treatment options that focus on treating their minds and how they think about and deal with their ongoing pain.

Therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy are often helpful in allowing people to dissociate with chronic pain, other methods such as moderate exercise, massage therapy, acupuncture or chiropractic care might work as well.

If a person is experiencing pain often enough to need OTCs every day for an extended period of time, it would be wise to make an appointment with their personal health care provider sooner than later. Physicians may refer patients to a pain specialist and work with them to develop a strategy for treatment.

Q: What is Forsyth Cares and how can I use it?

Answer: The more information first responders and emergency services workers have about a person involved in a crisis or emergency situation the better they are able to provide specialized help and support.

Forsyth Community Assistance Registry for Emergency Services (Forsyth CARES) is a new emergency management system that allows Forsyth County residents to register and complete a survey that provides personal and health related information to help emergency services responders most appropriately assist people with special needs, at risk of becoming missing, or in need of special assistance in a time when they may not be able to fully help themselves.

This could be a particularly helpful tool for seniors living alone, people living with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or other forms of memory loss, and other vulnerable individuals.

The detailed information provided in the Forsyth CARES system is important in an emergency because it brings greater clarity to the circumstances involved and can limit information gaps about things such as language spoken, health conditions, medications and emergency contacts. Having access to this information allows all branches of Forsyth County emergency services to understand and react faster, as well as contact and update family members, caregivers and emergency contacts with less delay. The survey also allows users to upload current photographs of the senior or vulnerable individual, update emergency contacts, provide vehicle information, preferred hospital and primary care physicians.

Participation in the survey is voluntary and people can provide information about themselves or family members. Although there are quite a few personal questions participants only have to respond to those they choose. Forsyth County residents can visit https://forsyth.cc/forsythcares/ for more information or to fill out the survey, which takes about 30 minutes.