AGEWISE: Suggestions for safe New Year’s activities

In addition to dry eyes and condensation on your glasses, a variety of skin irritations can occur with wearing a mask for prolonged periods of time. Some skin sensitivity with masks can come from friction where the mask rubs at certain points on your face. Other irritations can come from the mask because it absorbs some of the skins’ natural oils and can lead to dryness. In addition, acne can occur when the exhaled air is trapped in the mask leading to clogged pores. You can help alleviate some of these issues by taking care of your skin before putting on your mask. Wash your face with a gentle, fragrance free cleanser, use a good moisturizer with protective ingredients like ceramide and hyaluronic acid, and skip wearing makeup. If you are using products like retinal or benzoyl you may want to consider using them less or not at all around the area where your mask contacts the face to reduce irritation. Cotton is a more breathable fabric for the outer layer if you are wearing a nonsurgical mask. When you wash your nonsurgical mask be sure to skip any detergent with fragrance in it and let the mask air dry flat.