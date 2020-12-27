AGEWISE: Suggestions for safe New Year’s activities

Q: Do you have any suggestions for New Year’s activities?
— KH
Answer: We may find ourselves doing things a bit differently this New Year’s Eve than in years past. If you are used to ringing in the New Year away from home, you should keep in mind that new COVID-19 safety protocols recently put in place in North Carolina include a modified stay at home order which requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, through at least Jan. 8. The mandate also requires restaurants and bars to close during that period, so don’t expect to celebrate in public spaces.
Despite the limitations this year, there are still fun ways to bring in the New Year with your loved ones at home. Food can be a great way to celebrate. Consider making a favorite meal, or trying a new recipe, or a special dessert as a treat for your household members. Perhaps you get an earlier start than usual by planning a New Year’s Eve brunch or you could drop off a meal or treat to a loved one or neighbor.
Even though you may be in for the night, consider dressing up to get in a festive mood. Even though the traditional Times Square celebration and ball drop in New York will not have any in person attendance this time around, there will be a webcast available of various activities and performances from Times Square starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (TimesSquareNYC.org). Consider making a plan to watch with family and friends from you separate homes, while getting together through Zoom, FaceTime, or other meeting apps. If the ball drop is not your thing, you might consider planning to watch or stream a favorite movie that has a New Year’s theme such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Love Actually,” or “About Time,” to name a few.
Another great way to kick-off the New Year is to practice gratefulness. As you ring in 2021, take some time to give thanks to people who may have helped you in some way during 2020. Writing a quick note or card thanking someone for their efforts and kindness can be rewarding for both the person who helped you and yourself as well. Thinking about and making your resolutions for 2021 can still happen too. Take time to actually write out your resolutions to make them “official.”
If one of your resolutions is to get active, the Virtual Run Challenge has organized a virtual 1st Run of 2021 (New Year’s Virtual 5K Walk/Run). You can walk or run 5K on your own anywhere (outside or inside) and anytime through the month of January. Registration is free, but there are only 2,000 spots available. You will receive a packet when you register with a 1st Run 2021 Finisher Medal, official Tyvek race bib, and an option to add on a Finisher shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/34BXc4t to sign up.
A wonderful way to plan for a new year and happy things to come in 2021 is to create and decorate a memory jar. During the course of the year you can place quick notes of positive happenings and mementos such as cards and pictures in the jar. You can review the contents of the memory jar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 as a great recap of the year.
Q: I want to do my part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and have become increasingly careful to wear a mask in public. I am having some problems though with dry eye, my glasses are fogging up, and my skin seems to be more irritated. Any ideas to help with these challenges?
— LP
Answer: It is great you are wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19. Wearing a mask seems to be a part of our regular attire now. Most of the issues you mention are quite common, but a few adjustments can help you to wear your mask with fewer problems.
Both dry eyes and the fogging up of your glasses can occur if your mask is not fitting properly. Once you exhale, the air can escape and move over your eyes if your mask is not snug at the bridge of your nose. This moist, warm air coming from beneath your mask dries out the tear film in eyes and can fog up your glasses.
The best solution for these issues is to prevent that exhaled air from coming up toward your eyes. A mask with a wire integrated on the top edge can help provide a snug fit over your nose. If that is not an option, you could put a piece of tape, preferably gentle medical paper tape, over the top of the mask and adhere it to the bridge of your nose. If you have a surgical mask with ties on the top and bottom, crisscrossing the ties may help. Just tie the top below your ears and the bottom over your ears to create a tighter fit. Some people have opted for sealed googles which have silicone cups behind the lenses to block air from coming in and out which keeps the eyes moist. Adding a tissue between your mouth and mask can also help absorb some of the moisture from your breath and prevent glasses from fogging up.
In addition to dry eyes and condensation on your glasses, a variety of skin irritations can occur with wearing a mask for prolonged periods of time. Some skin sensitivity with masks can come from friction where the mask rubs at certain points on your face. Other irritations can come from the mask because it absorbs some of the skins’ natural oils and can lead to dryness. In addition, acne can occur when the exhaled air is trapped in the mask leading to clogged pores. You can help alleviate some of these issues by taking care of your skin before putting on your mask. Wash your face with a gentle, fragrance free cleanser, use a good moisturizer with protective ingredients like ceramide and hyaluronic acid, and skip wearing makeup. If you are using products like retinal or benzoyl you may want to consider using them less or not at all around the area where your mask contacts the face to reduce irritation. Cotton is a more breathable fabric for the outer layer if you are wearing a nonsurgical mask. When you wash your nonsurgical mask be sure to skip any detergent with fragrance in it and let the mask air dry flat.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.