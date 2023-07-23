Q: I am raising two of my grandchildren and sometimes it can be hard. How am I supposed to know how to deal with today’s teenagers?

Answer: Unexpectedly finding yourself responsible for raising a grandchild can feel like a journey you aren’t prepared for and incredibly challenging to navigate. It may at times feel as though the times and challenges have changed dramatically since you raised your own children or that your age is limiting your ability to fully participate in your grandchild’s life. Yes, times have changed and caring for a young person today comes with some unique challenges compared to a few years ago.

However, there are often wonderful and enlightening aspects that come along with the opportunity to care for and nurture a minor relative. It’s also fortunate that there are resources available to help overcome difficulties and create more opportunities to enjoy being a family.

Last year Senior Services launched Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (GRG), a support group to connect adults 55 and older who are the primary caregivers to minor relatives.

The monthly meetings provide a chance to share the joys and challenges that arise from raising a minor as an older adult. As part the GRG project Senior Services Inc will offer Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA) to adults 55 and up who are raising minor relatives at no cost. This eight-week study group will explore parenting techniques, learn to overcome challenges, and how to recognize and celebrate the joys that come with kinship caregiving. Workshop topics will include “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” “Rebuilding a family,” and “Grandparents and teens living together.”

Participants will receive a copy of The Grand Families Guidebook by Andrew Adesman and Christine A. Adamec. Parenting experts will be invited to share information and resources to help make the experience easier. The program will meet each Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sept. 21, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Both the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group and Parenting the Second Time Around classes will be held at Senior Services Inc., 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Registration is required. Contact Frandee Nichols at 336-721-6952 or fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org for more information or to register.