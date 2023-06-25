Q: My dad doesn’t go to the doctor except for when he is really sick. What is he missing in his regular health screenings?

Answer: Research shows that many men do not take advantage of preventative care that is available to them. Receiving regular health screenings are an important part of maintaining good health and often play a vital role in helping to catch health challenges early and receive appropriate treatment before they become larger health challenge or even major health crisis. Most health screenings are relatively simple and quick, and often results can be provided on the spot.

These screenings provide participants with information about their weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and risks of common health challenges such as diabetes and/or heart disease. During the screening a health care professional will cover family history of risk factors, age related risk factors, age-appropriate blood work, and any concerns that the patient brings. Eye screenings assess changes in vision and can detect several different eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy. Twice yearly dental visits keep teeth clean, detect decay and gum disease, as well as screen for mouth cancers, and can assess the need for dentures. There are other health screenings available that may catch health concerns that could develop between annual physicals including colon, prostate, lung, and skin cancer screenings.

Individuals aged 45-75 are recommended to get tested for colon cancer by having a colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, or fecal occult blood test. The frequency of testing depends on the type of test performed. Individuals aged 45-70 are also recommended to get tested for prostate cancer by receiving a digital rectal exam and prostate specific antigen test. If there is a family history of prostate cancer, it is recommended to start testing at age 40. Current smokers, age 55-80 or who have quit within the past 15 years are recommended to get tested for lung cancer by a low-dose CT scan annually. It is also recommended that people who have moles, freckles, and/or skin discoloration receive periodic skin examinations to look for skin cancer. Not all screenings are appropriate for everyone, it is important to talk to your doctor and find out which ones are right for you. Information about available health screenings for these and other health concerns can usually be found through conversation with your health care provider. You may also wish to check the Atrium Wake Forest Baptist and Novant websites for information about clinics and screenings in your area. For example, Novant Health provides free and/or low-cost screenings to community members and posts information here: novanthealth.org/services/wellness-programs/remarkable-you/screenings/. Also, Atrium Wake Forest Baptist offers screenings at its Mobile Health Clinic. There is a schedule of times and locations available at wakehealth.edu/locations/clinics/m/mobile-health-clinic. Lastly, your insurance provider may have access to information about screenings, in-network health care providers, and other useful tools on their website.

Q: My mom has been living with her partner for over 40 years, they are not married. If something happens to my mom, will her partner be allowed to help make care decisions?

Answer: This is a common question many people have when they or a parent have a long-term partner that they love and trust. Unfortunately, North Carolina is not a state that recognizes common law unions, meaning that even though they have been living together and sharing living expenses for 40 years, legally they are not automatically recognized as having the same rights and privileges as a spouse. Don’t worry, there are ways for your mom to ensure her health care wishes are met and to even grant her partner the ability to help make health care decisions in the event she is unable to do so herself.

People who want to ensure the type of medical care they receive in the event they are unable to communicate their wishes in the future can complete a Health Care Directives form. This is a legal document that explicitly lays out the type and range of care they will receive under various circumstances. Filling this form out while we are healthy and able to make these decisions for ourselves can alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty that our loved ones might experience in the event of a medical situation where we cannot communicate our wishes in real time. It is good practice to make plans early and discuss them with loved ones so that they will be aware of our wishes and where to find our Health Care Directives.

To give your mom’s partner the ability to make health-care decisions for your mom if she is unable, your mom can assign them as her durable power of attorney for health care. This is accomplished by filling out a legal form and getting it properly notarized.

Both the Health Care Directives and Durable Power of Attorney for health care can be found through their physician, hospital, lawyers or downloaded from the Secretary of State Registry website at https://bit.ly/POAFormNC. A lawyer is not required to file these papers (they must be notarized) but it is not a bad idea to consult an attorney prior to submitting them. Forms can usually be notarized at your bank, post office, lawyers’ office, accountant or an independent notary.