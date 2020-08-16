Q: Could you provide some information on reverse mortgages and if I am eligible?
Answer: Reverse mortgages are loans based on the equity you currently have in your home. Typically, the value of your home is your biggest asset, and many people find they have more money in their home than they do in their retirement account as they get older.
When you have a reverse mortgage, instead of you paying your mortgage, the lender pays you. Payments can be received in a variety of ways such as a credit line, monthly payments, or a lump sum. The loan is not repaid until you sell your home, move or pass away.
Most reverse mortgages are backed by the Federal Housing Administration and overseen by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Reverse mortgages are complicated, and for that reason the government requires you to take a counseling session before securing one. To search for a counseling agency in your area, visit entp.hud.gov or call 1-800-569-4287 for a referral. In addition to taking a counseling session to qualify, you must be at least 62 years old and live in your home as a principal/primary residence. Reverse mortgages are available through private loans as well.
One of the attractions of reverse mortgages is that the borrower can avoid the need to pay monthly mortgage payments. That fact, plus the funds made available through the reverse mortgage, improves the borrower’s on-hand cash. In addition, if the property value of your home drops and the amount owed on the reverse mortgage is higher than the net proceeds from the home sale, the borrower is not responsible to pay the difference.
Before considering a reverse mortgage, keep in mind that they are not a financial tool for everyone. For example, many financial experts advise that it’s generally not wise to use reverse mortgages to solve a financial issue or in a crisis. Also, getting a reverse mortgage can be expensive. There are upfront and ongoing fees which include HUD mortgage insurance, closing costs, loan origination and loan servicing fees. Interest rates are usually higher than traditional mortgages too.
For more information about reverse mortgages and to explore whether one may be right for you, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont may be able to help. Financial Pathways has certified counselors that can help clients in understanding the pros and cons of a reverse mortgage and assist in identifying other options that may meet a homeowner’s needs.
Most Financial Pathways’ services are provided at low or no cost to seniors and can be done virtually, online or over the phone. For more information, visit financialpaths.org, or call (336) 896-1191 or toll free 1-888-474-8015. Additional help can be found by contacting AARP’s Reverse Mortgage Education Project at 1-800-209-8085.
Q: I would like to try my hand at painting. Where is a good place to start? Are there any free and fun virtual opportunities I can try?
Answer: We reached out to Lia Miller, co-founder and executive director of Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC), a nonprofit organization focused on enhancing the well-being of older people through creative arts programming, education and training for a response. CAN-NC recently started an online painting series. Below, Lia shares information and perspective on this virtual learning and art opportunity:
CAN-NC has just launched a free, intergenerational online painting series showcasing well-known African American artists with plans to highlight more underappreciated artists through future series focused on women, LGBTQ artists and other artists of color.
Iyanna Parker is the CAN-NC Teaching Artist who is leading the Black Artists Series, which is scheduled each Thursday starting Aug. 13 and running through Sept. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Zoom. The artwork by the featured artist will serve as inspiration for the class. The instructor will use step-by-step instructions and demonstration to paint the featured image, but will encourage those participating to make the artwork their own. People are encouraged to be creative and use another color if they prefer, make elements bigger or smaller, and generally tap into their creativity.
During this extremely challenging time, art can amplify individual voices and help bring forward individual and collective fears, emotions, questions and solutions. The arts in all their forms inspire inquiry and learning, and promote a sense of meaning and purpose. Research shows that older people who engage in professionally conducted arts programs take less medication, have fewer falls and doctor visits, and experience decreased loneliness, improved mood, and better overall health. Even those with no prior experience can reap the health and social benefits of art-making.
Increasing access to creative self-expression and building social connections with older people across the state is challenging at the best of times. Connecting older people with others when we all need to stay home to stay safe is crucial for our mental health and well-being.
“Many people don’t have the comfort level to use the technology and others simply don’t have access. The digital divide for older adults is real and we are looking for community partners to help us address this issue,” Miller said. , co-founder and executive director of CAN-NC. “It’s important because these programs provide an opportunity for us to develop a new sense of community, reduce feelings of isolation, and hopefully prompt younger people to reconsider preconceived stereotypes of older adults.”
With that in mind, CAN-NC’s online programming will be offered free as long as funds are available.
“We are particularly grateful for support from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro," Miller said. “Without it, these free classes wouldn’t be possible.”
To learn more about Creative Aging Network-NC visit https://can-nc.org or contact Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-253-0856. To register for classes and learn more about supplies needed, visit https://can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
