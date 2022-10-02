AGEWISE: Tips for avoiding the flu

Q: I’ve heard you must be more careful about preventing the flu as you age. Is that true? Do you have any tips for avoiding the flu? — LM

Answer: Taking precautions against the flu virus is especially important for adults over the age of 65, who are more likely to experience severe reactions to the virus due to weakened immune systems as we age. It becomes even more dangerous for people living with conditions such as heart disease or COPD.

The flu is a highly contagious illness. Therefore, taking extra measures to stay healthy is just as important for people who live, work, and interact with seniors as it is for the older adults themselves. Here are some tips for preventing the spread of the flu virus this season:

1. Get vaccinated each year. The viruses change, so vaccines are remade yearly.

2. Wash your hands as often as you can. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

4. Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

If you notice someone near you is showing symptoms of the flu or any illness, such as coughing and sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, headache, fatigue, fever or body aches, you should avoid close contact with them until they have not shown symptoms for 24 hours. Also keep in mind that an antiviral drug works best when taken soon after symptoms begin, so don’t wait to call the doctor.

Finally, you can avoid getting the flu by supporting the self-care of those around you. Encourage those who are ill to stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest.

Flu vaccines are usually available through your personal physician’s office or at most local pharmacies. Contact them for information and pricing. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health also offers flu shots. Information about availability, scheduling, and potential costs at the Health Department can be obtained by calling 336-703-3100.

Q: I saw something on the Senior Services’ Facebook page about making donations to Meals-on-Wheels at Jiffy Lube. Can you please tell me more about it? — EP

Answer: As part of their Drive To Do More commitment to support charities and volunteers nationwide, Jiffy Lube is collaborating with Meals on Wheels America to raise funds and awareness that will help seniors stay nourished.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, customers who receive oil changes, tire rotations or other vehicle maintenance at participating Jiffy Lube locations will be able to donate $3 to Meals on Wheels America at check-out. The good news for our local area is that funds raised at Jiffy Lube in our community will benefit our local Meals-on-Wheels program in Forsyth County through Senior Services.

Participating Jiffy Lube locations in our area are:

Jiffy Lube – 1002 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

Jiffy Lube – 5501 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

In addition to raising funds to help provide meals and safety checks for local seniors, Jiffy Lube’s Drive To Do More with Meals-on-Wheels campaign is also dedicated to honoring volunteers who use their vehicles to serve their community.

The Jiffy Lube locations on Stratford Road and University Parkway want to help keep vehicles for Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels volunteers on the road by offering a 15% discount on oil changes and other select vehicle maintenance services. If you are a current Meals-on-Wheels volunteer with Senior Services and would like information about how to access the 15% discount for your next oil change, contact Britnee Tellez at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Volunteering is a great way to enrich your life and add value to our community. If you are not already a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer with Senior Services, now is a great time to consider giving back and making a difference. Volunteers can deliver meals to the homes of seniors throughout our community any day, Monday through Friday, anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon. Delivery routes take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete. Most can be done on a 1-hour lunch break and fortunately, many employers offer time off for community service. A person can volunteer once per week, once per month, or any frequency in between.

For more information on how you can make someone’s day as a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, visit seniorservicesinc.org/volunteer/meals-on-wheels/ or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org. If you are not able to volunteer at this time, but would like to make a financial contribution, please visit seniorservicesinc.org to make a secure online donation.