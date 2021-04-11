AGEWISE: Understanding labels on food packaging

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I am the caregiver for my uncle, and he has recently moved into a long-term care facility. What are my options if I ever have concerns about the care he is receiving?

— BL

Answer: We reached out to LaTonya Smith, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman with Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) Area Agency on Aging for advice and the information below.

A good place to start is to speak with the long-term care facility staff about your concerns, if you have not done so already. Reach out to the director of the facility and document all worrisome incidents and the efforts you have made to communicate about them with the staff. You can file a formal grievance with the facility and give them an opportunity to provide proper follow up.

If your concerns are not addressed and you believe that problems are continuing even after you have addressed the appropriate persons at the facility, you can contact the local long-term care ombudsmen for support. These are non-regulatory advocates who work on behalf of long-term care residents. They work to uphold residents’ rights and provide mediation as a means of addressing concerns related to quality of care. They serve as a voice for long term care residents and their families.