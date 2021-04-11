AGEWISE: Understanding labels on food packaging

Q: It seems some of the labels on the packaging of food has changed. Are these changes designed to help people make healthier choices?
— KB
Answer: Understanding food labels can go a long way in managing your diet. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Nutritional Facts labels were updated in 2020 to help people better recognize healthier choices.
The FDA required manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual sales to update their labels by Jan. 1, 2020, and those manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales to update their labels by Jan. 21, 2021. Companies that produce single-ingredient sugars, such as honey and maple syrup and some cranberry products have until July 1, 2021, to make changes.
Scientific studies from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, formerly known as the Institute of Medicine, played a big role in the label changes. Some vitamin information, such as vitamin D and potassium, were added because studies found Americans tend to be deficient in those nutrients. “Added sugars” is a new entry because these food choices increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes. The FDA also removed some information from labels.
Vitamin A and C are no longer required to be listed because studies found Americans are not usually lacking them. Fat calorie information has also been removed because the type of fat food contains has been found to be more important than the amount of calories it contains. Total fat, saturated fat and trans fat will remain on labels.
Serving size has been updated to reflect what portion size is actually consumed in one sitting. The portion sizes had not been updated since 1973. For example, prior to the change a 12 ounce can of soda listed its portion size as 8 ounces on the nutrition label. Now, a serving size will be the entire 12 ounce can. For products with larger than single servings, manufacturers need to include a dual column to indicate the amount of calories and nutrients both in a single portion and per package.
The labels look similar, but the font is now larger and bolder to make the serving size and calories easier to read. In addition, a new footnote is at the bottom of the label explaining the percent of Daily Value (DV). The DV is what the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends Americans consume for ideal health. For instance, if a food has 5% or less of a nutrient, it is not considered a substantial source of that nutrient. If the DV percent is 20% or higher it is considered high in that nutrient.
If you are trying to avoid a nutrient, such as salt, you would want to look for a DV of 5% or less.
These updates are intended to help Americans make informed and healthier choices when choosing what and how much to eat. The FDA recommends foods high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and lower in saturated fat, trans fat, salt and added sugars. There is a direct link between diet and chronic diseases, such as obesity and heart disease. For more information about nutrition and labels changes visit fda.gov/food.
Q: I am the caregiver for my uncle, and he has recently moved into a long-term care facility. What are my options if I ever have concerns about the care he is receiving?
— BL
Answer: We reached out to LaTonya Smith, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman with Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) Area Agency on Aging for advice and the information below.
A good place to start is to speak with the long-term care facility staff about your concerns, if you have not done so already. Reach out to the director of the facility and document all worrisome incidents and the efforts you have made to communicate about them with the staff. You can file a formal grievance with the facility and give them an opportunity to provide proper follow up.
If your concerns are not addressed and you believe that problems are continuing even after you have addressed the appropriate persons at the facility, you can contact the local long-term care ombudsmen for support. These are non-regulatory advocates who work on behalf of long-term care residents. They work to uphold residents’ rights and provide mediation as a means of addressing concerns related to quality of care. They serve as a voice for long term care residents and their families.
Common complaints that an ombudsman might investigate and help resolve include: inadequate medical and personal services, financial concerns, rights of residents, and long term care administrative decisions, such as admission and discharge. Since the pandemic, ombudsmen with PTRC have not been doing face-to-face visits but are vigilant about resolving concerns. They do take complaints by phone, and various technology such as FaceTime and Zoom.
The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program began in 1972 and operates in all states. The program falls under the Administration on Aging, which is federally funded by the Older Americans Act. Locally, in 2020, six ombudsmen and 133 volunteers worked to resolve 905 complaints. In addition, these ombudsmen provided 2,824 referrals in over 12 surrounding counties last year.
This free program also gives guidance about long-term care systems, educates community groups and providers on various topics, and alerts policymakers to long-term care issues.
When the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program cannot resolve grievances alone, the program works with appropriate regulatory agencies and refers individuals to these agencies if necessary. For more information about your local Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, contact the Piedmont Triad Regional Council at www.ptrc.org or 336-904-0300.
If the complaint is related to a Family Care Home or an Adult Care Home you can reach out to the PTRC Long Term Care Ombudsman Program for contact information to reach the Adult Home Specialist for that area or call Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 336-703-3800.
In the event that concerns cannot be resolved through the Ombudsman program you can always file a complaint with the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation. Their complaint hotline numbers are 919-855-4500 or 1-800-624-3004, and their website is ncdhhs.gov. There is a list of agencies and contacts for other common issues on this site, as well.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.