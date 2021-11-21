AGEWISE: Undesign the Redline exhibit extended

Q: I wanted to visit the Undesign the Redline exhibit at the Forsyth County Central Library, but I missed the last date for a guided tour. Will the exhibit be on display at another location in our area?
Answer: Undesign the Redline is an interactive exhibit that travels to communities across the nation to explore the history and impact of structural racism and inequality, as well as provoke thoughtful action toward intentionally undesigning these systems. There has not been an announcement of the exhibit moving to another location in our area, but there’s good news — the dates for the Forsyth County Central Library exhibit have been extended.
Undesign the Redline was created by New York-based designing the WE, a design studio that “facilitates collaborative processes to redefine how big picture systemic challenges are approached, identify opportunities for action, and co-design more holistic and resilient strategies centered on positive transformation.”
Redlining, the discriminatory practice of denying financial and governmental services to certain neighborhoods based on race, provided a clear opportunity for the design team to create a visual layout of how explicit racism became structural in the United States. The exhibit has been on display in pop-up store fronts, abandoned buildings, social impact conferences, corporate headquarters and on street corners to connect all of these people and places with the systems that helped shape them.
The Winston-Salem Foundation, along with a diverse group of community partners, brought the exhibit to Winston-Salem in September to expand discussions about the history of racism and inequality, how these concepts were strengthened by redlining, and how Winston-Salem’s physical layout reflects a history of structural racism. The display at the Forsyth County Central Library explains the concept of redlining, provides maps of redlined neighborhoods in Winston-Salem, a timeline of historic events, narratives from individuals who witnessed redlining firsthand, and maps that show how historic redlining has had a negative impact on physical health outcomes and generational wealth in neighborhoods that were systematically devalued and neglected by bureaucratic processes.
The exhibit can be self-guided, but guided tours will be available as well. Undesign the Redline will continue to be on display through Jan. 15, 2022, in the Auditorium of the Forsyth County Central Library at 660 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Exhibit hours are Monday to Saturday Noon to 2 p.m.; Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required. For more information about the exhibit or to view the schedule of guided tours, visit wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit.
Q: I usually do a pretty good job of managing Thanksgiving leftovers, but our family did not gather last year, and I feel out of practice. Do you have any suggestions to help me minimize wasted food? —LM
Answer: Too much of anything can be a bad thing — yes, even Thanksgiving leftovers. With the holidays upon us, there will be many opportunities for gatherings with family and food. It is easy to throw out those leftovers without a second thought — but this year maybe consider one (or a few) of these options:
1. Make a list and check it twice! The simplest way to eliminate waste during the holidays is to be sure not to cook too much. Plan ahead by making a list, don’t overbuy, and serve just enough food to keep everyone satisfied.
2. Don’t forget the Tupperware! Provide Tupperware for your guests so that the leftovers can be divided among everyone. This is a great way to keep one person from getting stuck with all the leftovers.
3. The freezer is your friend. Freezing leftovers is a great way to reduce waste, and you can even have a Thanksgiving meal weeks later if you want!
4. Rethink, reuse, recycle. There are plenty of delicious recipes that leftover Thanksgiving dishes can be reused for. For example, turkey can be turned into turkey soup or even turkey pot pie, and mashed potatoes can be turned into potato soup or potato pancakes. Be creative before wasting.
5. Donate. If you have any unopened food items, check with a local food bank or soup kitchen to find out if they can accept them.
There are plenty of great options for dealing with Thanksgiving leftovers, so think twice before dumping them in the trash. If you are interested in donating items to a local food bank, visit feedingamerica.org to find food banks in the area.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.