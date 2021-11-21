AGEWISE: Undesign the Redline exhibit extended

Answer: Too much of anything can be a bad thing — yes, even Thanksgiving leftovers. With the holidays upon us, there will be many opportunities for gatherings with family and food. It is easy to throw out those leftovers without a second thought — but this year maybe consider one (or a few) of these options:

1. Make a list and check it twice! The simplest way to eliminate waste during the holidays is to be sure not to cook too much. Plan ahead by making a list, don’t overbuy, and serve just enough food to keep everyone satisfied.

2. Don’t forget the Tupperware! Provide Tupperware for your guests so that the leftovers can be divided among everyone. This is a great way to keep one person from getting stuck with all the leftovers.

3. The freezer is your friend. Freezing leftovers is a great way to reduce waste, and you can even have a Thanksgiving meal weeks later if you want!

4. Rethink, reuse, recycle. There are plenty of delicious recipes that leftover Thanksgiving dishes can be reused for. For example, turkey can be turned into turkey soup or even turkey pot pie, and mashed potatoes can be turned into potato soup or potato pancakes. Be creative before wasting.