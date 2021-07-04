AGEWISE: Volunteer opportunities to help seniors

Q: Now that I am retired, I would like to volunteer helping seniors. Are there any volunteer opportunities that involve driving?
— DW
Answer: Volunteering is a great way to enrich your life. Sharing your time and talents now that you are retired can benefit the community as well.
Senior Services and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, are examples of two organization which serve seniors in a variety of ways and both have volunteer opportunities for people who are willing to drive.
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem is an interfaith ministry that promotes and supports successful aging by providing direct services, volunteer opportunities and enrichment programs for older adults. Some of these direct services include transportation and minor home repairs. The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has two volunteer driving opportunities. Transportation volunteers drive older adults to their medical appointments, grocery shopping and to run basic errands.
Caregiver support volunteers make deliveries of groceries and other items to caregivers who have difficulty getting out to do their errands. Volunteer driver opportunities are flexible and will fit most schedules and can be viewed remotely by computer or phone.
Volunteers can drive as little or as often as they would like and can also opt to drive in those areas closer to their home. For more information or to sign up call Vicki Poore, Community Engagement and Volunteer coordinator at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Currently, drivers must have their COVID-19 vaccines and wear masks if they are driving someone to an appointment.
Another area agency serving older adults is Senior Services. Senior Services is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of programs and services to older adults in Forsyth County to help them remain at home for as long as possible, living with dignity, and aging with purpose.
Senior Services’ largest and most well-known service and volunteer opportunity is Meals-on-Wheels. Over 1,000 hot lunchtime meals are delivered every weekday to seniors who are unable to or have difficulty shopping for and preparing their own meals.
Many Meals-on-Wheels participants live alone or experience isolation, so each delivery also serves as a wellness check and an opportunity for a few moments of human connection that can be vital to helping participant’s emotional and physical health. It enables older adults to stay in their home longer, living independently.
Volunteers are vital to this mission and can deliver anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon. Delivery routes only take about 60 to 90 minutes. You can deliver once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
The application and orientation process is conveniently online. Visit seniorservicesinc.org to get started. For more information email Britnee Tellez, volunteer and community engagement manager at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-3411.
Q: I have been hearing that as we age there are benefits to vitamin K. What are the benefits and how do I get more vitamin K in my diet?
— PT
Answer: Recently, vitamin K has been found to have many health benefits, especially for older adults. Recognizing the necessity of vitamin K and being proactive about getting more in your diet can help improve cognitive function, blood clotting and mobility. Adequate intake of vitamin K can help reduce the risk of heart disease and some cancers.
Vitamin K is also required to make proteins that affect bone, cartilage and blood vessel health. People who are taking blood thinners, such as coumadin are usually advised to eat a regular supply of vitamin K to help with proper blood clotting and to help the medication work effectively. Always consult your health-care provider with any questions or about any diet changes.
There are two types of vitamin K — K1 and K2. K1 mostly is found in dark green vegetables, cashews, olive oil, blueberries, pumpkin, soybeans and other plants. K2 can be found in animal products such as egg yolks, beef, hard cheeses and fermented foods like sauerkraut.
Just adding a small amount of foods rich in vitamin K every day to your diet can reap big rewards. So far, studies do not indicate one type is more beneficial than another.
To find out about other foods that are high in vitamin K visit webmd.com/vitamins-and-supplements.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.