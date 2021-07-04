AGEWISE: Volunteer opportunities to help seniors

Volunteers can drive as little or as often as they would like and can also opt to drive in those areas closer to their home. For more information or to sign up call Vicki Poore, Community Engagement and Volunteer coordinator at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.

Currently, drivers must have their COVID-19 vaccines and wear masks if they are driving someone to an appointment.

Another area agency serving older adults is Senior Services. Senior Services is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of programs and services to older adults in Forsyth County to help them remain at home for as long as possible, living with dignity, and aging with purpose.

Senior Services’ largest and most well-known service and volunteer opportunity is Meals-on-Wheels. Over 1,000 hot lunchtime meals are delivered every weekday to seniors who are unable to or have difficulty shopping for and preparing their own meals.

Many Meals-on-Wheels participants live alone or experience isolation, so each delivery also serves as a wellness check and an opportunity for a few moments of human connection that can be vital to helping participant’s emotional and physical health. It enables older adults to stay in their home longer, living independently.