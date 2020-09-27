AGEWISE: Wading through unsolicited absentee ballot request forms

Q: I am getting a lot of unsolicited absentee ballot requests in the mail. Should I use those? Can I request an absentee ballot and change my mind later and vote in person?
Answer: Many people are receiving unsolicited absentee ballot request forms in the mail. This is because numerous groups are focused on trying to get people to vote. In addition, some organizations want to reduce the possible risk or fear of contracting the coronavirus that might be associated with going in-person to the polls. Not all of these unsolicited requests mailed to you may be valid. You are smart to question if those requests are authentic.
There are three things to look for in an unsolicited absentee ballot request to verify if it is legitimate. First, check that the form is the same form published by the North Carolina Board of Elections. That form can be found online at dl.ncsbe.gov/forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf. In addition, look to see that the return address is the correct address for the county’s board of election. That address for Forsyth County is 210 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101-4120. Third, review the form and check that none of the information is already filled out. State law prohibits any group or person from completing any part of this form, with the exception of a close relative. If the form you received in the mail passes these three “tests” you can mail it in.
If you feel uncomfortable using the absentee ballot request mailed to you from an unknown party, you can always download and print your own form from the state of elections website: dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf. You can also request your ballot online at votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. As long as you are a registered voter, no special circumstance or reason is required to vote by mail in North Carolina. Remember, you must request your absentee ballot by Oct. 27.
Please allow at least 10 days to receive your ballot once requested. If you do not receive it, please contact the county board of elections between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by dialing 336-703-2800. To count, absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Everyone is encouraged to not wait and mail in your ballot as soon as possible.
A special feature called BallotTrax will be coming soon to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website (NCSBE.gov) which allows you to track your ballot to see when it is received by the board of county elections. This website also offers additional information about registering to vote, in-person voting, voter ID, voting equipment, and help for voters with disabilities. Data on who has requested an absentee ballot is confidential until Elections Day to avoid third party attempts of tampering.
Yes, you can change your mind and vote in person even if you requested an absentee ballot as long as you have not mailed in your ballot.
If you choose to vote in person after having requested an absentee ballot, please be sure to shred or destroy the absentee ballot so it cannot be used by someone else.
If you have mailed your ballot in and try to vote in-person poll workers will know. They receive a daily list of those who have submitted absentee ballots. Voting twice is a Class 1 felony. Each person has one vote.
If you would like more information on Absentee Voting, Age-Friendly Forsyth will be having a virtual discussion Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. There will be an opportunity to ask questions throughout the presentation. You can register three ways; visit aarp.cvent.com/absentee, email agefriendlyforsyth@gmail.com or call 336-701-1700 ext.103.
Q.: I would like to take some courses online, but not necessarily for credit. Is there anything available at a university?
Answer: Wake Forest University has just opened registration for fall courses in their Lifelong Learning program. We reached out to Thomas Frank, program director, and Mimi Komos, program assistant, and they offered this information for us:
After a COVID break of six months, Wake Forest is launching its first-ever online Lifelong Learning courses through Zoom. One big plus is that people who have not been able to get to our classrooms because of distance or other reasons will now be able to take courses with us. All of our courses are taught by professors at Wake Forest who are experts in their field. We are one of few programs in the nation to take this approach. We do so because we want participants to get to know our faculty — especially instructors who have recently joined us — and we want our faculty to meet adult learners in our region who bring their life experience and interests to the courses, as well.
Starting in early October we are offering five non-credit courses on varied topics that are both timely and significant. One of these courses will spotlight Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the world’s great composers, who was born 250 years ago this year. Not being able to celebrate this occasion with festivals, concerts and lectures has been a great frustration around the world. But we are able to offer a course by a world expert on Beethoven who teaches at Wake Forest: Professor David Levy. He will also offer a special lecture online on Monday, Oct. 19.
Another course will focus on the relationship between the U.S. and China and its constant flux, both economically and politically. We are offering a course with the intriguing question: “The U.S. and China: The End of Pax Americana?” The term “Pax” in this context refers to peace-making and peace-keeping in the face of multiple conflicts. The course will tackle questions such as: Is China in the process of replacing the US as the force for global stability that it’s been since World War II? What nation(s) will play this role in the future?
Our other three courses take up issues that are urgent for ourselves and our communities. For example, one class gives some key analysis and tips for sorting through the firehose of information and opinion coming at us from the digital world. How do we tell what is factual and reliable? A second course takes a close look at what exactly COVID-19 is and why it is having this impact on human beings. How is this virus similar or different from diseases that have plagued humanity in the past? And a third course addresses a troubling question: Are there racial assumptions and prejudices implicit in the work of mathematics and statistics? How do we learn to see them and avoid repeating them?
Please note that no prior knowledge or experience is expected in any of our courses. They are offered for the general public so that their topics can become general knowledge. Registration is open now and the first course starts Oct. 5. For more information about cost, schedules, course information, faculty backgrounds and to register visit conitnuingstudies.wfu.edu or call 336-758-5232.
