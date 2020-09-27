AGEWISE: Wading through unsolicited absentee ballot request forms

If you choose to vote in person after having requested an absentee ballot, please be sure to shred or destroy the absentee ballot so it cannot be used by someone else.

If you have mailed your ballot in and try to vote in-person poll workers will know. They receive a daily list of those who have submitted absentee ballots. Voting twice is a Class 1 felony. Each person has one vote.

If you would like more information on Absentee Voting, Age-Friendly Forsyth will be having a virtual discussion Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. There will be an opportunity to ask questions throughout the presentation. You can register three ways; visit aarp.cvent.com/absentee, email agefriendlyforsyth@gmail.com or call 336-701-1700 ext.103.

Q.: I would like to take some courses online, but not necessarily for credit. Is there anything available at a university?

Answer: Wake Forest University has just opened registration for fall courses in their Lifelong Learning program. We reached out to Thomas Frank, program director, and Mimi Komos, program assistant, and they offered this information for us: