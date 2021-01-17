AGEWISE: Walking a great exercise for seniors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I have heard about money transfer apps which can be used instead of checks. How do they work and what are some of the things to watch out for when using them?

— LZ

Answer: The use of personal written checks has been declining in recent years. Fewer people are using personal checks and are turning instead to digital means to shop, bank and send money to family and friends. These digital apps, sometimes called person-to-person or peer-to-peer (P2P), allow monetary transactions to be completed with greater speed and convenience.

Some of the most popular money transfer apps include Zelle, Venmo, Paypal, and Cash App. These P2P apps have encrypted payment information which adds a layer of security.

Zelle is actually included within most banking applications. Odds are if you bank online or from your mobile phone you’ve seen an option to enroll in Zelle somewhere on your bank account page.

Typically, these apps do not charge fees for most transactions, though some do charge for payments made by credit cards or for international transactions.