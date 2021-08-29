AGEWISE: Ways to advocate for older adults

Current advisory committee vacancies are on the agenda for the Sept. 16, Board of Commissioners meeting. The application deadline for those interested in serving on the committees is Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. For more information on how to apply for these volunteer opportunities, visit coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication.

Q: I saw that Senior Services has an urgent need for Meals-on-Wheels volunteers, but I’m not sure if I have enough time to commit. Is there any flexibility with how routes are scheduled?

— MW

Answer: It is true that Senior Services has an urgent need for Meals-on-Wheels volunteers, and yes delivery schedules are flexible. On average, Meals-on-Wheels delivers 20,000 hot nutritious meals per month to older adults in Forsyth County. It takes an enormous amount of volunteer support to deliver that many meals. Senior Services values volunteers' time and does its best to accommodate volunteer availability.

Volunteers can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon. Delivery routes take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete. Most can be done on a 1-hour lunch break and fortunately, many employers offer time off for community service. A person can volunteer once per week, once per month, or any frequency in between.