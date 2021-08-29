AGEWISE: Ways to advocate for older adults

Q: I’ve always had a passion for supporting older adults through community service, and lately I’ve had a particular interest in advocacy. Can you recommend ways that I can get involved?
— LG
Answer: Volunteers who support the aging population through community service and advocacy are a vital part of any community. One way to get involved in supporting older adults in Forsyth County is through participating in boards, committees or commissions.
In Forsyth County, the Board of Commissioners appoints citizens interested in volunteering their service to boards, committees or commissions which help county commissioners form policy decisions. Open volunteer positions are posted to the Board of Commissioners’ www.co.forsyth.nc.us/commissioners/ in February, May, August and November to prepare for filling vacancies in March, June, September and December. The county recently posted volunteer opportunities that may be of interest to people who have a passion for older adults: the Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee, the Forsyth County Home and Community Care Block Grant Advisory Council.
The Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee is part of an advocacy network to help promote and protect the rights of long-term care residents. Volunteers appointed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are trained by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to be a grassroots advocate for residents in adult care homes.
Committee members visit facilities, interact with residents, and advocate for quality care in the homes. The committee is also involved in issues of advocacy, public education, and the promotion of community involvement within long-term care facilities.
Another open volunteer position through the Board of Commissioners is the Forsyth County Home and Community Care Block Grant Advisory Council. The North Carolina Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG) exists to assure the availability of affordable home and community-based services to older adults considered to be low-income, malnourished, homebound, dependent, and/or socially or economically in need.
It is available through the state’s Division of Aging and comprised of funding for a variety of in-home and community-based services designed to help older adults receive the care and support they need to remain successfully in their homes.
In Forsyth County, HCCBG money helps support a wide range of services such as Meals-on-Wheels, In-Home Aide and Home Management services, TransAID transportation, Senior Financial Care Counseling, and Senior Center operations and activities. The HCCBG council was created to help identify community needs and priorities and to ensure effective and efficient use of funds provided by the grant.
Volunteers on the Home and Community Care Block Grant Advisory Council advise the county commissioners for their decision-making process concerning needs, funding, priorities, resources, long-range planning and other issues that affect services provided to older adults through the HCCBG.
Current advisory committee vacancies are on the agenda for the Sept. 16, Board of Commissioners meeting. The application deadline for those interested in serving on the committees is Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. For more information on how to apply for these volunteer opportunities, visit coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication.
Q: I saw that Senior Services has an urgent need for Meals-on-Wheels volunteers, but I’m not sure if I have enough time to commit. Is there any flexibility with how routes are scheduled?
— MW
Answer: It is true that Senior Services has an urgent need for Meals-on-Wheels volunteers, and yes delivery schedules are flexible. On average, Meals-on-Wheels delivers 20,000 hot nutritious meals per month to older adults in Forsyth County. It takes an enormous amount of volunteer support to deliver that many meals. Senior Services values volunteers' time and does its best to accommodate volunteer availability.
Volunteers can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon. Delivery routes take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete. Most can be done on a 1-hour lunch break and fortunately, many employers offer time off for community service. A person can volunteer once per week, once per month, or any frequency in between.
Meals-on-Wheels volunteers provide more than just a meal: For many Meals-on-Wheels participants the volunteer is the only person they interact with on most days. Serving as a volunteer helps to reduce social isolation and through the deliveries provides greatly appreciated moments of human connection. Volunteers also bring peace of mind by providing a brief safety check, ensuring that participants are OK that day. Meals-on-Wheels volunteers report the hour they spend delivering, is an hour well and happily spent.
For more information on how you can make someone’s day as a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, visit seniorservicesinc.org/volunteer/meals-on-wheels/ or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.