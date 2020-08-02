Q: Because of the pandemic and my age, I do not feel comfortable possibly waiting in long lines to vote. How does Absentee Voting work?
Answer: These really are unprecedented times and like you, many people feel unsure about in person voting. Fortunately, any registered voter in North Carolina can request and vote by absentee ballot. There is no special requirement to be able to cast an absentee ballot, but there are some steps to follow in order for your vote to be counted.
First, fill out the absentee ballot request form. This form can be found on ncvoter.org/absentee-ballots/ and can filled and printed out. Where to mail the request is listed on the request form. You can also call the Board of Elections at 336-703-2800 for Forsyth County to have an absentee request form mailed to you. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, 2020.
Once you receive your ballot in the mail, just fill it out and mail it back in the return envelope provided. Please note, you are required to have an 18 or older witness while you fill out the ballot. For your vote to be counted in the results, your ballot must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. You may want to get your ballot in the mail as soon as possible to make sure it meets the deadline. Due to the anticipated large amounts of mail in ballots, it is likely that there will be a delay in the election results.
For any questions about voting call 888-OUR-VOTE. Voting is great way to get your voice heard. Everyone deserves to be heard, and a pandemic should not keep anyone from voting.
Q: Have blood donations dropped off during the pandemic? I was thinking about possibly donating blood, but is it safe for seniors to donate blood?
Answer: The coronavirus pandemic has had a substantial impact on the country’s blood supply. Since the pandemic began earlier this year donations have declined significantly as thousands of blood drives were canceled and people became more hesitant about giving blood. As elective surgeries that were delayed have been resuming recently, the shortage is becoming more critical as blood donations still have not significantly picked up. Nationally, there normally is a five-day supply of blood, on average. The supply was down to just two days in early June. Additionally, the need for blood as a result of storms occurring during the hurricane season (July-November) often puts a further strain on the blood supply.
The Red Cross is currently looking for donors and has added safety precautions to make donating blood as safe as possible during the pandemic. Temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and Red Cross staff are all followed to help ensure the health and safety of donors and to put people more at ease about donating blood. The Red Cross requests that donors schedule an appointment to donate blood by phone or online. As an additional feature for giving blood, the Red Cross is testing all blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This antibody testing will indicate if the donor has produced antibodies for the coronavirus and thus had been infected. The results of the antibody testing will be available in 7 to 10 days. The Red Cross tests only for antibodies and does not test donors to diagnose for the virus itself.
In terms of the safety in giving blood for seniors, there are no specific guidelines for seniors. The general conditions that apply to any donor, regardless of age, should ensure a safe experience. These guidelines, coupled with the additional safety precautions added by the Red Cross, should reassure seniors who are considering donating blood. You should meet these conditions:
- In good health on the day of your blood donation,
- Weigh more than 100 pounds,
- Be over 17 years of age,
- Be at least 8 weeks since you last donated blood.
If you have any of the following conditions you should NOT donate blood:
- You have received a blood transfusion in the last year,
- Are currently pregnant or have been pregnant in the last six weeks,
- Have had hepatitis when you were 11 years of age or older,
- Have gotten a tattoo in the last year.
Before giving blood a short physical exam to determine your blood pressure, pulse, etc. is taken and you need to fill out a short questionnaire with questions on your medical history and recent travel. The process of actually giving blood is fairly short and usually only takes about 10 minutes. After your donation is complete, you will be given a snack and allowed to rest for a short period before you leave.
In addition to donations of whole blood, which is the most common donation, it is also possible to donate plasma or platelets as well. Donating plasma or platelets, however, is a longer process than donating whole blood and can take approximately 1½ hours vs. 10-15 minutes for a whole blood donation. Both plasma and platelets are collected using special machines which extracts the plasma or platelets from your blood. Donations of whole blood include red cells, plasma and platelets that are then separated. Plasma is needed for many therapies and is commonly given to trauma, burn and shock patients. Platelets are needed to supply patients being treated for cancer and organ transplants. Separate plasma and platelet donations are needed because they can supply a much greater amount of plasma and platelets than what’s collected via a whole blood donation (equal to 4-6 blood donations).
The Red Cross coordinates donations for whole blood, plasma and platelets.
The Red Cross donation center in Winston-Salem is located at 690 Coliseum Drive NW. For more information about donating blood or to make an appointment call 336-679-7225 or visit their website (redcross.org/local/North-Carolina). Other centers for making plasma donations in Winston Salem are CSL Plasma (336-837-4038; cslplasma.com) and Biomat USA (336-722-8206; grifolsplasma.com).
