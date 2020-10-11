AGEWISE: What to consider during Medicare Annual Enrollment

Q: I have a Medicare Advantage Plan, and I keep receiving all this mail from different health-care companies. Do I need to make changes during open enrollment?
Answer: Great question! Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged to review their health insurance on an annual basis. Changes to your health, prescription drugs and possible new plan options in the area are just a few reasons why it is important that you take advantage of this opportunity. The Medicare Annual Enrollment period for Medicare Advantage and Drug Plans (Medicare Part D) runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and the good news is that assistance is just a phone call or online appointment away.
Fortunately, trained Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors are available to assist Medicare beneficiaries in re-evaluating their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and to make changes if necessary. To discuss your options and compare plans, you may wish to contact the Forsyth County coordinating group for SHIIP, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. To make an appointment or to get additional information call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 and ask for “SHIIP help”.
Any changes made will become effective Jan. 1. Counselors will also be available to assist in the enrollment process as well, if needed. In past years, in-person one-on-one appointments and enrollment sessions have been offered at the Shepherd’s Center. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, all counseling sessions will be conducted via telephone or virtually through an online meeting platform.
You can also contact the state office of the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at 1-855-408-1212 or visit www.ncshiip.com for assistance. SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
Q: I have always voted on Election Day, but this year I’m considering early voting. What can I expect if I vote early?
Answer: Early voting has been an increasingly popular way to vote in North Carolina. For example, in the 2016 Presidential election over 3 million votes were cast during early voting in North Carolina which was about 65% of the total votes in our state. In light of the pandemic this year many people want to avoid crowds and early voting can be one way to achieve this.
This year, early voting in North Carolina will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. There are 17 early voting sites in Forsyth County. Early voting offers some flexibility with locations to vote because you can vote at any site in your county, whereas on Election Day itself you must vote at your assigned specific precinct location. Hours for early voting are: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays Oct.17 and 24: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sundays: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. You can go to forsyth.cc/elections/assets/documents/2020EV.pdf for a complete list of early voting locations in Forsyth County. When you arrive to early vote, if you are registered to vote in Forsyth County you will be required to state your name and address and sign an affidavit confirming that you are voting early. If you need to update your registration information, such as party affiliation or an address change, you can also do this at the early voting sites as well.
If you need to register to vote, you can take advantage of “same day registration” at any of the early voting sites. To register, you will need to complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application, which can be done on-site or online before you arrive at ncsbe.gov. If you complete the form in advance, you will need to print and bring it with you when you early vote. In addition to completing the application, you will need to provide proof of residency to finalize your registration. Documents to prove residency can be an NC driver’s license, a photo ID issued by a government agency or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, etc., that shows your name and address. In an effort to keep everyone safe, the Forsyth County Board of Elections will provide accommodations for social distancing at voting sites with markings on the floors and barriers. Additionally, there will be frequent sanitation of surfaces, hand sanitizer will be available, and single use ballot markers will be used. All election officials will wear face coverings, and face coverings will be available to voters who don’t bring their own, though voters will not be required to wear a face covering to vote. To avoid crowded conditions you may want to vote at times of day that are somewhat less congested such as mid-morning or early afternoon if possible.
For more information on early voting go to https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person or call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336-703-2800.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
