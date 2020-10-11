AGEWISE: What to consider during Medicare Annual Enrollment

If you need to register to vote, you can take advantage of “same day registration” at any of the early voting sites. To register, you will need to complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application, which can be done on-site or online before you arrive at ncsbe.gov. If you complete the form in advance, you will need to print and bring it with you when you early vote. In addition to completing the application, you will need to provide proof of residency to finalize your registration. Documents to prove residency can be an NC driver’s license, a photo ID issued by a government agency or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, etc., that shows your name and address. In an effort to keep everyone safe, the Forsyth County Board of Elections will provide accommodations for social distancing at voting sites with markings on the floors and barriers. Additionally, there will be frequent sanitation of surfaces, hand sanitizer will be available, and single use ballot markers will be used. All election officials will wear face coverings, and face coverings will be available to voters who don’t bring their own, though voters will not be required to wear a face covering to vote. To avoid crowded conditions you may want to vote at times of day that are somewhat less congested such as mid-morning or early afternoon if possible.