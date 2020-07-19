Q: I have friend who is now receiving hospice care. I would like to let them know I am thinking of them, but I am having a hard time finding the right words.
LW
Answer: People are often unsure of what to say and do when a loved one is receiving hospice care. It is wonderful you are thinking of them and want to show your support but sometimes difficult to know how to express that given the situation. Remembering that a kind word or gesture that comes from the heart is often the best approach.
When talking to or visiting a friend or family member in hospice it is probably easiest for both of you to let your friend take the lead in the conversation. Try to read their tone and move forward appropriately. For example, don’t tell jokes if the mood is somber or bring them down if they want to keep things light. Remember, they are still the same person you have always known. Let them share memories, fears, or not talk about their illness at all. Allow them to be sad or mad. Avoid saying things like “I know how you feel,” or “Maybe you will get better,” or offering advice. If it seems appropriate, you can try to lift their mood by sharing with them a favorite memory of the two of you or something you always laughed at together. Allowing someone to “just be” as you spend time at their side can be powerfully supportive. The act of sitting quietly and reflectively together can be rewarding for both of you. Keep in mind your friend may be tired and your visit may need to be kept short.
Reminding someone how they have made a difference in your life, or of the qualities you have always admired about them at the end of their life can be quite meaningful. If the opportunity to see them in person won’t present itself, you can share your thoughts in writing. A greeting card may be an easy way to express yourself with words, but it can be difficult to find the right card that conveys your feelings in a sensitive way. A “Thinking of You” card, or “Just Because” card can be wonderful alternatives to “Get Well” cards which should be avoided. If you chose a religious card, be sure the person you are giving it to shares the same beliefs and faith.
Often a simple blank card that allows you to create your own message is best,
What is especially nice about sharing a written message is that the thoughts and emotion they bring can be relived each time it is read. Notes such as these can also be a comfort to caregivers and family to save after the person has died.
It can feel a little uncomfortable reaching out to engage someone you know is dying but taking the time to let your friend know their significance to you and the positive impact they’ve had on you and others may be one of the best gifts you can give them.
Q: I got a letter from AARP in the mail recently. I’ve heard about them and seen their commercials, but can you share more information about them and the benefits of joining?
AL
Answer: AARP, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a mission to help people aged 50 and older improve the quality of their lives. With a membership of more than 38 million people, the AARP community is one of the largest in the country.
AARP was founded in 1958 and has grown and changed a lot in its 58-year history.
According to the organization’s website, it strives to remain true to its founding principles:
- To promote independence, dignity and purpose for older persons
- To enhance the quality of life for older persons
- To encourage older people “to serve, not to be served”
To that end, AARP offers its members access to information, publications and resources; local volunteer and advocacy opportunities; health, wellness and lifestyle tips; budgeting and career-development tools; as well as a variety of member discounts on everyday goods, services and travel. In addition, AARP is known for having a strong advocacy arm, raising awareness about issues that are most important to its constituent and member groups. Memberships cost $16 a year and must be renewed annually. There are multi-year memberships available that offer some cost savings to consumers.
While AARP is a national organization, it has state and local chapters geared toward building connections and sharing information within communities. To visit the Winston-Salem area website, go to local.aarp.org/winston-salem-nc/. Also, a local AARP chapter meeting is held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month at the Senior Services Center, 2895 Shorefair Drive, in Winston-Salem.
For more information about AARP and member benefits, please visit www.aarp.org or call 1-888-OUR-AARP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.