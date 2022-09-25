AGEWISE: When can I register to vote in North Carolina?

Q: Is it too early to register to vote in the 2022 General Election? — CW

Answer: In North Carolina, the deadline to register to vote is 25 days before the date of an election. The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8, meaning the regular deadline to register to participate in this year’s election will be Oct. 14. After that, voters can still take advantage of same-day registration by registering and voting in person at a One-Stop Early Voting Site. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website (ncsbe.gov), voters who wish to use same-day registration must show proof of their residence by presenting any of the following documents containing their current name and address:

• North Carolina driver’s license.

• Other photo identification issued by a government agency that includes the voter’s current name and address.

• A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

• A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

Voters should be mindful that the county board of elections will verify the voter’s information within two business days of same-day registration and voting. This process will include verifying the voters address by mail.

One-Stop Early Voting sites for the North Carolina General Election open on October 20 and will continue through November 5. The full schedule of early voting dates, times, and locations can be found on the Forsyth County Board of Election’s website at forsyth.cc/Elections/one_stop.aspx.

Another important date to keep in mind is the deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot. Voters who wish to vote by mail, must submit a Statewide Absentee By-Mail Ballot Request Form no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Forms can be found online at forsyth.cc/Elections/absentee_voting.aspx, along with a link to submit the request online. Once the form is complete, it can be hand delivered or mailed to:

Forsyth County Board of Elections

Forsyth County Government Center

201 N. Chestnut Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101-4120

Keep in mind that forms mailed to the Board of Elections must be received in the Board of Elections’ office before the Nov. 1 deadline. Forms received by mail after 5 p.m. Nov. 1 will not be accepted. Once the Forsyth County Board of Elections receives the request for an absentee ballot, they will return a ballot to the voter by mail. The voter must complete the ballot and return it to the Forsyth County Board of Elections office in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

For more information about absentee voting contact the Forsyth County Board of Elections at absentee@forsyth.cc.

Q: I thought that hurricane season was almost over. Do I need to be concerned about more potential storms? — DW

Answer: According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year, with the majority of storms taking place between mid-August and late October. Even if the center of a hurricane is not predicted to make landfall in our local area, it is still important to be prepared for emergencies that can arise from heavy wind and rain that may extend far beyond the center of the storm. These severe weather conditions can often cause power outages and flooding that may create dangerous and stressful situations for those who are not prepared.

The first step in getting prepared is to create a plan. Become familiar with emergency plans that already exist in your community. A good place to start is your county’s Emergency Management Department. In Forsyth County, emergency and weather alerts can be found on cityofws.org. Determine your evacuation route, or your community’s procedure for evacuating people who are without private transportation to either a shelter or out of the danger area. If you receive home care, speak with your care manager about their emergency plan. If you live in a senior community, become familiar with their disaster plans.

Then, talk with family and friends about your plan and discuss options, especially if you may need transportation to a safe place. Let them know your needs and ask them if they would be willing to help. Share your plan for each contingency. Designate one or two primary contact persons to coordinate information with the rest of your support circle. Keep a written list of your key contacts with you. Talking with your support team will help you determine a plan that is right for you, and everyone will better understand how they can help.

Another vital part of being prepared for hurricanes is to have an emergency kit with necessary supplies to stay safe. The American Red Cross recommends packing two separate kits. The first, a “stay-at-home” kit includes at least two weeks’ worth of non-perishable food and water for each person in the home, a battery-powered rechargeable radio or hand-crank charger with a USB port, a cellphone and charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, toilet paper, moist towelettes, blanket, pet supplies, and cleaning supplies.

The second kit is an evacuation kit, which is considered a “3 day go-bag” of supplies you would need if you must leave your home. Like packing for a weekend trip, pack a set of clothes, cash, photocopies of important papers and IDs, prescription medication, and specialty items for pets. Don’t forget to include protective items such as hand sanitizer, face coverings, soap, and disinfectants. If you own a car, gather emergency items for your vehicle, including jumper cables, flashlight, maps, first-aid kit, emergency flares, and bottled water. Many of these items may already be in your home. Take time to see that they are in working order.

Finally, stay informed. Relief organizations like the Red Cross may open shelters if many people are impacted or the emergency is expected to last several days. Go to a shelter if your area is without power, floodwater is rising, your home has severe damage, or you are directed by officials. Keep your primary contacts aware of your location.

Once the storm has passed let your contacts know that you are safe. If you have lost power, disconnect your electronics and major appliances to avoid damage by a power surge when power is restored. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. When the cleanup begins, beware of high- pressure sales, unsolicited requests for financial information, and services provided with no contract.

For more information about preparing for hurricanes in our area please visit cityofws.org/3188/Hurricane-Preparedness or ReadyForsyth.org.