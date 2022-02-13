AGEWISE: Where can I get help with filing my taxes?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additional assistance with questions or tax return preparation is also available through the AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide Program. This program offers free tax preparation assistance for simple filings. You do not have to be an AARP member and there is no age requirement to get tax help from IRS-certified volunteers. Visit their website for more information at wstaxaide.com. You can also contact them by phone at 336-777-6189 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, AARP WS Tax Aid requires that individuals wishing to schedule an appointment be prepared to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as well as booster shots.

Each organization has its own unique policy regarding safety requirements due to COVID-19 and all require that appointments are scheduled in advance. Be sure to plan ahead. Contact the sites for detailed information about what documents and forms you will need to gather ahead of time or for more details about how to schedule your appointment.

Q: I saw an article in the Meals-on-Wheels volunteer newsletter about an upcoming shred event at Senior Services. Will that be open to the public? — RG