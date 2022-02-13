AGEWISE: Where can I get help with filing my taxes?

Q: I am looking for some help in getting my taxes ready. Is there free tax assistance available locally? — PA
Answer: It is once again time to begin thinking about preparing and filing your tax return. Fortunately, there are several organizations in our area that provide tax preparation services at no charge. These organizations are staffed with trained preparers who are available to answer tax related questions, or if you wish, to assist with organizing and filing your return.
The United Way’s MyFreeTaxes is one useful option for tax preparation support. The website offers a couple of ways to receive help during tax season. If you’re looking to file your taxes for the 2021 tax year on your own and have a combined household income of $73,000 a year or less, their website, myfreetaxes.com, makes it easy to file online for free. The site also offers an option for filers who make about $58,000 or less and need assistance to file. If you are not sure of which option to choose, one of their specialists can offer guidance about what will work best for you. Contact them at 866-698-9435.
The Forsyth Free Tax Program is another option to consider. Volunteers provide comprehensive one-on-one tax preparation services and will prepare and file taxes for households making $57,000 or below. These community volunteers have completed IRS-certified training and ensure Earned Income Tax Credit to anyone who qualifies and will attempt to find other tax credits that may make a big difference in out-of-pocket payments or actual refunds. This year, it is important to note this service will not be offered at Forsyth County Public Library branches or Goodwill locations. Assistance will be scheduled by appointment only through forsythfreetax.org, or by contacting the Experiment in Self Reliance office at 336-722-9400 (option 4), Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Additional assistance with questions or tax return preparation is also available through the AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide Program. This program offers free tax preparation assistance for simple filings. You do not have to be an AARP member and there is no age requirement to get tax help from IRS-certified volunteers. Visit their website for more information at wstaxaide.com. You can also contact them by phone at 336-777-6189 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, AARP WS Tax Aid requires that individuals wishing to schedule an appointment be prepared to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as well as booster shots.
Each organization has its own unique policy regarding safety requirements due to COVID-19 and all require that appointments are scheduled in advance. Be sure to plan ahead. Contact the sites for detailed information about what documents and forms you will need to gather ahead of time or for more details about how to schedule your appointment.
Q: I saw an article in the Meals-on-Wheels volunteer newsletter about an upcoming shred event at Senior Services. Will that be open to the public? — RG
Answer: As tax season approaches many people come across old, yet sensitive documents that they want to discard safely and securely. Shredding is a great way to accomplish that. The upcoming shred event hosted by Senior Services and sponsored by Morgan Stanley will be free and open to the public. Free shred events are a great way to get a head start on spring cleaning. So, gather all your old bills, taxes, financial statements, receipts, and other sensitive documents that need to be safely discarded and make plans to attend the free shred event at Senior Services. It will be held in the agency’s parking lot at 2895 Shorefair Drive Winston-Salem, NC 27105 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. You won’t even have to leave your car.
Shredding services will be provided by Iron Mountain’s on-site, mobile shred unit. Be sure to bring paper items that you are sure you no longer need. Keep in mind that Iron Mountain will not be able to accept some items such as cardboard, trash, plastics, hazardous materials, CDs, DVDs, magnetic media, X-rays, computers & accessories at this event.
For more information, please contact Johnathan Shaw at 336-721-4920.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.