Aging Matters: AgingWell series to go virtual

AgingWell series
to go virtual
The AgingWell Series is back and will be presented in a virtual format. The program will be presented from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. It will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.
In addition to the monthly educational speaker, the series will also include feature segments covering such topics as EatingWell, MovingWell and LivingWell.
The first presentation will feature Christopher Ohl, M.D., Wake Forest Baptist Health’s infectious disease specialist. He will present the latest updates on COVID-19 and what older adults can and should do to protect themselves and others today and in the months to come.
Participants will also hear from local chef Shanta Faison, owner of Twin City Catering and Rosey Blooms Collard Greens, who will be sharing a seasonal cooking demonstration. Also featured will be Christina Soriano who is the director of the dance program and associate provost for the Arts and Interdisciplinary Programs at Wake Forest University. She will be sharing innovative movements designed to keep both the mind and body active and engaged.
Participation is free but attendees must email, BHealth@wakehealth.edu to register and receive an email that will contain the link to join the meeting.
Trellis to offer online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions on the ZOOM platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. There will be workshops specifically for veterans and their families at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and Oct. 27, Nov. 10, and Dec. 8.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
Medicare information
webinar Tuesday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online "Welcome to Medicare" educational webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare.
It is for information only and no solicitations will be made. Topics include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com or call 336-778-1070.
Online ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. The Medicare annual enrollment period begins Thursday through Dec. 7.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
Help with Medicare
open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Thursday through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual means during the Annual Enrollment period.
Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteer and staff of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.
The open enrollment sessions will assist Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and make changes if necessary for the coming year.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including "Original Medicare," Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Shepherd's Center
October activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering the following activities during October:
- Way Back Wednesday, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 28 via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today's events. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and Zoom meeting information.
- AARP's Brain Health via Zoom, 10 a.m. Thursday, a free workshop on brain health. Learn about Staying Sharp, the Six Pillars of Brain Health and maintaining Mind, Body and Soul through AARP Brain Health. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
- Game Day with Thahn, 2 p.m. Thursday, Thahn Tran, the center’s tech volunteer will answer tech questions and will show you how to search for games and trivia. She will also teach you how to play Pictionary using the Whiteboard in Zoom and virtual charades. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
