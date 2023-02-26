Annual art show, sale to aid meal program

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 13th annual “Art Show and Sale,” to benefit Meals-on-Wheels, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

Area artists show their work and donate a portion of proceeds of sales to help support the Senior Services Meals-on-Wheels program, which provides nutritious meals to older adults.

For more information, go to www.seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom through computer and phone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Group focused on aging needs volunteers

Age-Friendly Forsyth needs additional members for its Community Engagement Council.

AFF works with older adults and community groups to improve the quality of life for older adults.

Members of the CEC are liaisons for a particular area of the county. They meet with county residents and listen to their needs and concerns.

Members are more than 60 years of age or the caregiver of an adult more than 60. They should also want to serve their community and bring their messages to monthly meetings.

For more information, contact John D. Lee, the AFF executive director, at john@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

AARP invites people to its meetings

The AARP Forsyth Chapter invites people aged 50 and older to its monthly meeting held on the second Tuesday of the month from September through June.

The group meets at noon at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Bring a lunch and enjoy the fellowship and benefit from an educational program, as well as other information addressing senior concerns/issues.

For more information, email Alberta Powell, president, at powellalberta0@gmail.com or call 336-486-9391; or email Geneva Herbert, pro-gram chairperson, at evaleejr2@gmail.com or call 336-287-0575.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. An online information session will be held at noon March 14 on Zoom.

For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

Retirement workshop set

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in March and April.

The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 21, 28 and April 4 and 11 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.

The cost is $45.

The workshop leaders will be Pamela Karr, a licensed professional counselor, and Dr. Susan Hunsinger.

Registration is required and is limited to 16 people. The registration deadline is March 10.

For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.

Free tax prep help available

The AARP Tax Aide Program is providing free personal federal and state income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but seldom are people turned away.

The first step is to obtain a tax packet by:

Printing a packet from www.wstaxaide.com or pick up a packet from one of the following branch libraries: Reynolda Manor, Clemmons, or Southside.

Follow the instructions in the tax packet, including scheduling an appointment by calling 336-777-6189. Both spouses must be present if filing jointly. Please take only one packet per return.

Appointments take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days listed be-low, at one of the following library branches:

Monday and Tuesday at Reynolda Manor Branch, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem

Wednesday at Clemmons Branch, 6365 James St., Clemmons

Thursday and Friday at Southside Branch, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. You must be at the library by noon at the latest. To speed up the process, obtain the tax packet above, follow the instructions, and bring the tax packet and all tax documents to the library.

Please do not call the libraries with questions or requests for appointments.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information and to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren sets meetings

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a support group offered by Senior Services and designed for older adults in Forsyth County, aged 55 and over who are raising a minor relative.

It meets the third Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

For more information or to register, call or email Frandee Nichols, kinship care coordinator, at 336-721-6952 or email fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org.

Memory Connections caregiver education series

The Senior Services Memory Connections project, in partnership with Novant Health, is conducting an education series throughout the year.

Join the Why Exercise and Sleep Matter session from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. To register, contact Melissa Welch at 336-718-7300.

For more information, go to https://buff.ly/3WFhUZq.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino community Services.

Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for March

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during March. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. March 7 and 21: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story, but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside Shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. March 8 and 22: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

1:30 p.m. March 15: Around the World Book Club. Free.

9:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning March 30: Chair yoga for Everybody with Sue Evans, accessible chair yoga for all, safe for beginners. $5 per class.

5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a drum or one is available. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Mondays through Saturdays for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.