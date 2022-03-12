Aging Matters: Book processing help needed

Book processing help needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers to help process books for its annual book sale.

Book processing volunteers need to know books — genre, classification and condition — and be able to stand on concrete for a couple of hours at a time.

Training by seasoned volunteers is provided, and new volunteers must be available for training on Tuesday or Friday mornings.

If processing books is not your thing and you have some muscle, we also need help moving boxes of books and cutting boxes to size for books to be packed in. If any of these volunteer opportunities interests you, contact Vicki Poore at 336-748-0217 or vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.

Senior Games Needs Volunteers

Piedmont Plus Senior Games needs volunteers to help with a variety of events during April and May. Events include: Bocce, shuffleboard, tennis, chair volleyball, billiards, golf and field events. Each event is a few hours, and most are on weekdays. Some events are indoors and others are outdoors.