Aging Matters: Caregiver assistance available

Intro to Medicare

webinar planned

Compass Financial Services will offer its free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 and 28. It will last 60 to 75 minutes.

Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.

The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.

Online 'Medicare 101'

seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold two free online "Medicare 101" seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 21.

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.