Aging Matters: Chair yoga classes to begin in January

Chair yoga classes to begin in January

Free chair yoga classes will begin Jan. 3 and will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Knollwood Baptist Church, Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.

It is accessible to everyone. There is no registration.

For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Walk On! Program to start in January

The Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and several community organizations are offering Walk On!, a walking program for older adults.

Walk On’s mission is to provide a safe, social and accessible community walking program that is effective in maintaining and improving mobility.

The program is for older adults who have walking difficulties, including people who use a cane or walker, and those who have a fear of falling.

The programs are led by staff who are trained in safe oversight and adaptation of activity levels to all abilities.

The program fee varies by site, but ranges from $150-$225 for a 12-week program. The program meets twice each week.

For more information about current Walk On! programs, email Walk-On@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-4040. Programs will start in January.

DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Caregiver support group to begin

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a new Caregiver Support Group, conducted by a trained facilitator and providing a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, on the upper level of the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

For more information and to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms or call 800-272-3900.

Ramp builders need volunteers

Serving Our Savior, a volunteer ministry that has been building wheelchair ramps for handicapped people in Forsyth County for 21 years, needs volunteers. The ramps enable wheelchair-bound persons and their caregivers to safely enter and exit their homes.

Ramps are built mainly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and additional volunteers are needed. If you are retired or otherwise uncommitted on these mornings, we would welcome you to join this ministry of serving others. You do not have to be proficient with construction tools. We will teach you the necessary skills.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Harry Underwood at 336-765-8296 or hu2363@gmail.com.

Shepherd’s Center has new, free caregiver programs

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem will offer two new programs for family caregivers. Supported by the Family Caregiver Support Program and funded through a grant of the American Rescue Plan Act, family caregivers may participate in either a Caregiver Activity Pack project or a Caregiver Book Discussion Group. There is no cost to participants for either program.

The Caregiver Activity Pack project is designed for caregivers who may have limited access to adult daycare, in-home aides, and other services. Eligibility and enrollment requirements must be met.

The Caregiver Book Discussion Group is designed for those family caregivers with flexibility in their daily caregiving responsibilities. The intent of this project is to provide opportunities for education and socialization around a commonly read book.

If you or someone you know may be interested in either of these offerings, please contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Senior Services needs volunteers

Meals-On-Wheels Delivery

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Britnee Tellez by email at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-3411.

Tab and Elizabeth Williams Adult Day Center

Senior Services needs volunteers to offer support and socialization to participants at the Williams Adult Day Center by assisting with arts, crafts, music, and exercise activities.

Opportunities are also available to help with lunch preparation, service, and clean-up. Various shift times are available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/williamscenter or contact Britnee Tellez at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-3411.

Senior Services remember in December item drive

Many older adults in our programs have difficulty securing even their most basic of needs. You can help by donating items from our wish list: seniorservicesinc.org/rid-2022.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, or at any Forsyth County location of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank. The drive ends Friday.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on Zoom through computer and phone access. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino community Services.

Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for December

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during December. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, get Zoom information or to register. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Tuesday: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story, but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a drum or one is available. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Mondays through Saturdays for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.