Christmas in July donation drive underway

Senior Services’ annual Christmas in July is accepting items through July 31. Items that are needed include health, hygiene and household items. Shelf-stable food is also needed.

For a complete list of needed items, go to seniorservicesinc.org.

Monetary donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2UEQuZn.

Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, or any Forsyth County branch of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

Information session for seniors planned

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging will have a free information program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the council’s office, 1398 Carrollton Crossing Drive, Kernersville. The program is called “Live Well, Live Wise, Know Your Medicare.”

Attendees will receive information on Medicare and other such programs as Dementia Friends, Elder Abuse Awareness, Age Well Program, Family Caregiver Support Program and Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Lunch will be provided to attendees.

Space is limited, and reservations are required and can be made by calling 336-904-0300.

This event is in partnership with The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, a department of the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Parenting the Second Time Around (PASTA)

Senior Services is offering Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA), a free eight-week study group for adults 55 and older living in Forsyth County who are parenting their grandchildren or other minor relatives. These classes will help participants explore new options and opportunities, learn to overcome challenges as well as celebrate the joys of kinship caregiving.

The group will meet on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Aug. 3 to Sept. 21 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. RSVP by July 27 by contacting Frandee Nichols at 336-721-6952 or fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Senior Body, Mind and Spirit group formedNew Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, has started Senior Body, Mind and Spirit, a new group for seniors in the church and community.

It will meet at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The group will help seniors enrich their bodies, minds and spirits.

For more information, contact the office at 336-924-2975 or newhopeumc@windstream.net.

Chair yoga offered

Knollwood Baptist Church Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have free chair yoga sessions from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays.

Registration is not required. Options make it accessible for all.

For more information, email Gayle5088@gmail.com.

Caregiver respite program planned

The It’s All About You Caregiver Program of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the Family Caregiver Support Program will have Play Time, an afternoon of music and refreshments at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

Care partners and caregivers are invited to hear professional musicians play old time, classic country, the great American songbook, folk and Celtic music from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The registration deadline is Tuesday.

For more information about the program and how to register, contact Carol Ann Harris, charris@shepherdscenter.org or 336-748-0217.

Center needs instructors

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs instructors in the following areas — warm water aquatics, art, tai chi, yoga and line dancing.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org.

Williams Adult Day Center seeks volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to provide support and assist with activities at the Williams Adult Day Center.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Tyler Smith at 336-721-6961 or tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information or to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

Age-Friendly Forsyth needs volunteers

Age-Friendly Forsyth a nonprofit organization that works with older adults and community groups to improve the quality of life for older adults has begun the Aging Services Ambassador Program with funding from AARP.

The program will provide training for people in faith-communities, senior or community centers and other groups about local resources and help develop skills to talk with people looking for information. The ambassadors will also provide the information to the groups they are affiliated with as needed.

Training for the program is scheduled to be held in July and August.

For more information, contact Betty Branch-Baylor, the AFF community engagement consultant, at Betty@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA. For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room.

Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteersSenior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino Community Services, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King Senior Center.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There also is a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for July

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during July.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information or Zoom information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. July 25: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

1 p.m. Tuesdays: Learn how to knit and crochet. Donations suggested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside Shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Drums available or bring your own. Free.

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers to help with meal preparation and serving meals in the dining room.

The lunch shift is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The dinner shift is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen during lunch with a registered adult.

Dinnertime volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

Samaritan Ministries also needs volunteers for its Store Rescue program. The hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Store Rescue volunteers help pick up donations from local grocery stores and transport them to Samaritan. Volunteers must commit to one pickup day per week.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.