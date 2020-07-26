Christmas in July donations accepted through Friday
Senior Services’ annual Christmas in July item drive is underway. Consider donating health, hygiene and household items, and also shelf-stable food during July.
For a complete list of needed items or to make a monetary donation, go to seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2020/.
Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday through Friday.
Medicare information webinar Tuesday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online “Welcome to Medicare” educational webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The webinar will answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare.
It is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Topics include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com or call 336-778-1070.
‘Intro to Medicare’ webinar Thursday
Compass Financial Services will offer a free “Intro to Medicare” live webinar at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and Part B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work, and more.
It is recommended for people who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration will be required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Online ice cream social to be held Thursday
“It’s All About You!” a virtual ice cream social for family caregivers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Get a bowl of ice cream, meet other caregivers online, learn about the little-known health benefits of this favorite summer treat, and enjoy some informal conversation and reminiscing.
The first 10 caregivers who sign up and attend will receive a gift certificate from a local ice cream shop.
The deadline for registration is Monday.
For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
The social is sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Shepherd’s Center August activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering the following activities:
- Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in August at the Miller Park Amphitheater. Sandy Seeber will be the instructor. Park in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
- Way Back Wednesday, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 19 via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and Zoom meeting information.
- Scattergories, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
- The Space Diet, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom, a 30-minute presentation on organizing, sorting and purging a house, presented by Becky Nguyen, a community relations specialist with Caring Transitions of Winston Salem. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program for the 18th consecutive year to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.
To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, when you checkout and your card will be linked for the year.
The program will run from August to May.
Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases, including prescription drugs.
This free program does not interfere with your VIC savings.
To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
