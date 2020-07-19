Christmas in July donations now being accepted
Senior Services’ annual Christmas in July item drive is underway. Consider donating health, hygiene and household items, and also shelf-stable food during July.
For a complete list of needed items or to make a monetary donation, go to seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2020/.
Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday. They may also be dropped off at Piedmont Federal Saving Bank Kernersville Branch, 505 Pineview Drive, or Clemmons Branch, 3701 Clemmons Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 23 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Trained counselors will be available to answer general questions.
The session is free. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherdscenter.org.
Online ice cream social to be held
“It’s All About You!” a virtual ice cream social for family caregivers will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 30.
Get a bowl of ice cream, meet other caregivers online, learn about the little-known health benefits of this favorite summer treat, and enjoy some informal conversation and reminiscing.
The first 10 caregivers who sign up and attend will receive a gift certificate from a local ice cream shop.
The deadline for registration is July 27.
For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
The social is sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, Com-ForCare Home Care, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars Aug. 6
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.