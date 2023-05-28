Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Creative Connection classes offered

Senior Services is holding Creative Connections for Percussion Lessons taught by Chi Sharpe, a local musician.

The classes meet at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, through June 30 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

Classes are for adults aged 60 years or older and are free.

For more information or to register, contact Melissa Smith at msmith@seniorservicesinc.org or 336-721-6954.

Home repair team volunteers needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is looking for volunteers with plumbing skills.

They are needed to assist with minor repairs in the homes of older adults. Mileage reimbursement is provided.

To become a part of the minor home repair team contact Cheryl Lane, volunteer coordinator, at clane@shepherdscenter.org, or 336-748-0217.

Instructors needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs instructors in the following areas — warm water aquatics, art, tai chi, yoga, and line dancing.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 26 on Zoom through computer and phone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. An online information session will be held at noon June 13 on Zoom.

For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information or to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

Group focused on aging needs volunteers

Age-Friendly Forsyth needs additional members for its Community Engagement Council.

AFF works with older adults and community groups to improve the quality of life for older adults.

Members of the CEC are liaisons for a particular area of the county. They meet with county residents and listen to their needs and concerns.

Members are more than 60 years of age or the caregiver of an adult more than 60. They should also want to serve their community and bring their messages to monthly meetings.

For more information, contact John D. Lee, the AFF executive director, at john@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

Call Connections Volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers for its Call Connections program.

The program pairs volunteers with seniors to provide them with a visit by phone.

For more information, go seniorservicesinc.org or contact Tyler Smith at 336-721-6961 or tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room.

Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino Community Services, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King Senior Center.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There also is a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcol-lege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for June

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during June.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information or Zoom information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

10 a.m. May 30, June 6, and 20: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside Shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. May 31, June 14, and 28: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

5 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 15: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Drums available or bring your own. Free.

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers to help with meal preparation and serving meals in the dining room.

The lunch shift is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The dinner shift is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen during lunch with a registered adult.

Dinnertime volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

Samaritan Ministries also needs volunteers for its Store Rescue program. The hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Store Rescue volunteers help pick up donations from local grocery stores and transport them to Samaritan. Volunteers must commit to one pickup day per week.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.