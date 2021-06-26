Aging Matters: Drivers needed to deliver meals

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during June. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.

10:30 a.m. Mondays: Chair yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

11:15 a.m. Mondays: Mat yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesday: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.

11 a.m. Tuesday: Writing Workshop with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.