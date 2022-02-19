Aging Matters: Free shredding event Wednesday

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.

For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.

Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.