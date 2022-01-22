Aging Matters: Free tax preparation help available

Other: If your area of interest is not listed above, please contact Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762 to share your talents, skills, experience and area of interest.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care.

The food needs to be prepared off-site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volunteer@familyhousews.org.

Volunteers needed to drive seniors