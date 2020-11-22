Aging Matters: Hospice selling Christmas tree ornaments

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

Trellis to offer online

planning sessions

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the ZOOM platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. There will be a workshop specifically for veterans and their families at 10 a.m. Dec. 8.

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.