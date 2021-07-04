Aging Matters: In-home tech help for seniors

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.

For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.

Trellis offers online planning sessions

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.