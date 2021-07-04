Aging Matters: In-home tech help for seniors

In-home tech help available for seniors
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to help older adults learn basic tablet functions.
Tablets are being used to help seniors who are homebound to feel connected and less isolated. People who are comfortable using a tablet, opening internet/web browsers, apps and email are preferred.
The hours are flexible. This is a short-term volunteer opportunity that will have a big impact.
For more information, go to seniorservicesinc.org, call Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411, or email btellez@senioreservicesinc.org.
Tools for Caregivers course planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is for an evening Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, a six-week course for people who are caring for a loved one.
Caregivers will learn helpful ways to care for themselves while caring for another.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. The workbook is included.
For more information about date, time, and location call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Christmas in July donations accepted
Senior Services’ annual Christmas in July item drive is underway. Items that are needed include health, hygiene and household items. Shelf-stable food is also needed.
For a complete list of needed items or to make a monetary donation, go to seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2020/.
Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, or any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch.
Virtual AgingWell to be held July 13
The AgingWell Series will be presented 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 13 via Zoom. The series is sponsored by the Wake Forest Baptist Health, Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
The program will be what are the signs of a heart attack and how to recognize them. The speaker will be Sharon Rivers, the chest pain coordinator at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.
Trey Prescott, the owner and executive chef of The Prescott Restaurant in Kernersville, will demonstrate one of the most popular dishes at his restaurant, Tempura Grouper with Pecan Grits.
There will also be a virtual walk through Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University with Jon Roethling, the gardens director.
Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.
It is important for first-time attendees to register so that you will receive the follow-up Information from each program that includes: recipes from the cooking demonstrations and notes from the presentations.
Literacy project needs volunteers
Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public-school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided.
An online information session will be held at noon July 13 on Zoom.
For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.
Drivers needed to deliver meals
Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.
People who are willing to be on a substitute volunteer list for the summer are especially needed.
Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.
Safety protocols are in place and applications and orientation are online.
Delivery routes take about 90 minutes.
For more information, go to seniorservicesinc.org or call Britnee Tellez 336-721-3411 or email btellez@senioreservicesinc.org.
Transportation volunteers sought
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential errands. Training is provided.
Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s, 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.
The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 19 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare info sessions planned
Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.
The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.
For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.
SECU Family House needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Trellis offers online planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
Shepherd’s Center plans July events
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during July. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.
10:30 a.m. Mondays: Chair yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.
11:15 a.m. Mondays: Mat yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.
2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is re-quested.
9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.
2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Coloring for adults. Free.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. There will be board games, cards and conversation. Free.
1 p.m. Thursdays: Games. Free.
3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside of the Box Discussion Group, meeting in-person and via Zoom, or phone. Free.
Samaritan Ministries seeks volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.
Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.