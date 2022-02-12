Aging Matters: Intro to Medicare workshops planned

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.

February events at the Shepherd’s Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during February.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or available on Zoom.