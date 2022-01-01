Aging Matters: Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

‘Medicare 101’

seminars set

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 6.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

Meals-on-Wheels

delivery opportunity

Senior Services has an urgent need for volunteers to deliver hot meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible.