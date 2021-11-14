Aging Matters: Kernersville Shepherd's Center needs drivers

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.

You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

November events set at Shepherd’s Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during November.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or available on Zoom.

9:30 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.