Aging Matters: Literacy project needs volunteers

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.

March events at the Shepherd’s Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during March.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

9:30 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Tuesday and March 22: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Join at any time. Free.