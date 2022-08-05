Aging Matters: Literacy project needs volunteers

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. A one-hour online information session will be held at noon Tuesday on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is partnering with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults. This is the 20th consecutive year that the Shepherd’s Center has taken part in the program.

To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked for 2022-2023. Cards must be relinked every year.

Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases and prescriptions. This program does not interfere with VIC savings or cost any money.

The center served more than 6,800 older adults in 2021. To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.

Retirement workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a three session workshop for people considering retirement. It will look at the non-financial side of retirement planning. What retiring people can do with the time they will have, getting comfortable with no longer going to work every day.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 20, and 27 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should plan to attend all three sessions.

The cost is $25 and covers the materials and refreshments. The leader will be Pamela Karr, a licensed professional counselor specializing in career counseling and certified professional retirement coach. Reservations are required and limited to 18 participants. Reservation deadline is Sept. 6.

For more information or to register, email info@shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.

Intro to Medicare workshops planned

Compass Financial Services will hold its Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare Tuesday at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.

The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.

Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.

The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. Seating is limited.

For more information or to register, call 800-767-2107.

Shepherd’s Center seeks volunteer drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping. Training and mileage are reimbursement provided. Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cheryl Lane at 336-748-0217, or email clane@shepherdscenter.org.

Trellis offers help with advance care planning

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free in-person and online advance care planning sessions. The in-person session will be at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232 for the location and to register.

The online session will be via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

Meals-On-Wheels drivers sought

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes take 60-90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ online workshop

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 through computer and telephone access. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service. For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 18. The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting or go to www.mccallins.com. For accommodation of persons with special needs at meetings, call 336-766-1885.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities include:

• Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

• In-person reading buddies for students in pre-K through third grade.

• Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

• Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

• Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed.

Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services. The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. The food needs to be prepared off-site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volunteer@familyhousews.org.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week.

These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options. The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

August Shepherd’s Center events

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during August. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, get Zoom information or to register. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

• 10 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

• 1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

• 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

• Noon Tuesdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

• 2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

• 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

• Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

• 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult coloring). Free.

• 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

• Noon Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

• 2 p.m. Thursday: Mike Wells Zoom Presentation. Wells, a local attorney, will discuss information that you should provide to the person who is handling your estate. Free.

• 5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a drum or one is available. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Monday through Saturday for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.