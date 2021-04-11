Aging Matters:Literacy project needs volunteers

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 19 through computer and telephone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Free tax prep help available

AARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.

Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. They cannot prepare return unless the taxpayer has an email account. Appointments will continue past April 15 because of the extended filing period. The last date for an appointment will be May 11.

The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these Forsyth County Public Library locations:

Central Library (third floor reference desk)