Aging Matters: Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Beginning May 3 the agency will need volunteer drivers to deliver hot meals each weekday to homebound seniors. The routes can be delivered anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take 60 to 90 minutes to deliver.
Safety protocols are in place. Applications and orientation are available online.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, hbeck@seniorserviceinc.org or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Intro to Medicare webinars planned
Compass Financial Services will offer its free “Intro to Medicare” live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and April 15.
Topics included in the 75-minute online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “donut hole” work and more. Participants will be encouraged to ask questions. The webinar is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Virtual AgingWell to be held April 13The AgingWell Series will be presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 13 via Zoom. The series is sponsored by the Wake Forest Baptist Health, Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
The program will be “How to Beat the Pain of Aging” and will be led by Dr. Amber Brooks, an associate professor of pain management at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Chef Jon Willis, the executive chef at Ryan’s Restaurant, will share secrets on preparing seafood.
There will also be a virtual tour of the Paul J. Ceiner Botanical Garden in Kernersville.
Participation is free but attendees need to email Ag-ingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.
CARES grants available for caregiver help
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has received a CARES Act grant to provide support for family caregivers who are particularly affected by the COVID pandemic.
Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.
To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center Services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Literacy project needs volunteers
Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public-school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided.
An online information session will be held at noon April 13th on Zoom.
For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.
Housing nonprofit seeks volunteers
greeNest, an organization that helps people with housing needs, is looking for volunteers to make minor repairs to furniture and housewares, decorate the furniture showroom and assist clients with shopping.
All COVID-19 protocols are followed.
greeNest is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are especially needed for both shifts on Wednesdays and Thursday afternoons.
Information for volunteers and sign-up is available at www.greenestws.org or call 336-661-8091.
Medicare information sessions to be held
Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.
The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.
For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.
Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduledMcCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 15.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.
The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.
Online, telephone Medicare workshopThe Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 19 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Free tax prep help available
AARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. They cannot prepare return unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these Forsyth County Public Library locations:
Central Library (third floor reference desk)
660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
336-703-3020
Reynolda Branch Library (front desk)
2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
336-703-2960
Southside Branch Library (front desk)
3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
336-703-2980
Upon completion of tax packet, go to www.wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.
Trellis offers online planning sessionsTrellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
SECU Family House needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Samaritan Ministries seeks volunteersSamaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.
Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.
Shepherd’s Center plans April events
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during April. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, to register and for Zoom meeting information.
2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.
11: a.m. April 19: Movie Club discussion on Zoom: The movies will be “Sleepless in Seattle” and “An Affair to Remember.” Free.
11 a.m. Tuesday and April 20: Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.
11 a.m. Wednesday: Wake Forest University’s VESPA Research Informational Presentation on Zoom. “Virtually Engaging Socially with Physical Activity” (VESPA) is now recruiting volunteers to join an at-home, social physical activity study! Wake Forest VESPA researchers are using multiple meeting platforms to determine if virtual reality is a viable method for people to meet and engage in physical activity. Free.
Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
2:30-4 p.m. April 14 and 28: Way Back Wednesday via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.
1 p.m. Thursdays: Games via Zoom. Free.
3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside of the Box Discussion Group via Zoom, discussions online, by phone or by computer. Free.