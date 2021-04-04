Aging Matters: Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.

Online, telephone Medicare workshopThe Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 19 through computer and telephone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Free tax prep help available

AARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.