Aging Matters: Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.

Medicare info sessions to be held

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.