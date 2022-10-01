Aging Matters: Medicare annual enrollment help available

Help with Medicare annual open enrollment

The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally, as much as possible, through telephone or other virtual means during the annual enrollment period.

Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteers and staff members of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.

The open enrollment sessions will help Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare Advantage and drug plans and make changes if necessary. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call Dan Rossi at 336-918-3694.

Volunteer tax preparers sought

The AARP Tax-Aide program completes free personal federal and state tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills, and have a rewarding experience.

Volunteers are also needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.

To complete an application go to www.aarp.org/taxaide. To complete an application, click on the Become a Volunteer button.

AARP Tax-Aide operates in a safe environment in which all volunteers are vaccinated.

For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.

Military officers association to meet

The Military Officers of America Association will meet Oct. 18 at Salem Glen Country Club, 1000 Glen Day Drive, Clemmons. A social hour with cash bar begins at 5:45 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $25.

The speaker will be Mark Hager, who will be talking about his book, “The Last of the 357th Infantry, Harold Frank’s WWII Story of Faith and Courage.”

Frank, a 98 year-old Davidson County native, will be at the meeting to sign books.

Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service. For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Meals-On-Wheels drivers sought

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes take 60-90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Office volunteer needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, needs an office volunteer on Thursday afternoons.

Contact Cheryl Lane at clane@shepherdscenter.org if you are interested.

Trellis offers help with advance care planning

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free in-person and online advance care planning sessions. The in-person session will be at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232 for the location and to register.

The online session will be via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 on Zoom through computer and phone access. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. A one-hour online information session will be held at noon Oct. 11 on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is partnering with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults. This is the 20th consecutive year that the Shepherd’s Center has taken part in the program. To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked for 2022-2023. Cards must be relinked every year.

Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases and prescriptions. This program does not interfere with VIC savings or cost any money.

The center served more than 6,800 older adults in 2021. To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.

Shepherd’s Center seeks volunteer drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping. Training and mileage are reimbursement provided. Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cheryl Lane at 336-748-0217, or email clane@shepherdscenter.org.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volun-teer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

Free ‘Medicare

101’ seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting or go to www.mccallins.com. For accommodation of persons with special needs at meetings, call 336-766-1885.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

In-person reading buddies for students in pre-K through third grade.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services. The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about up-coming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

October Shepherd’s Center activities

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during October. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, get Zoom information or to register. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

10 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Oct. 11 and 25: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. For more in-formation, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

10 a.m. Thursdays, beginning Oct. 13 Mobility & Flexibility for Living Your Best Life: Winston Well-Being is partnering with the Shepherd’s Center to offer this fun series on mobility and flexibility. In this six-week series we will improve coordination, gait and strength to increase our functional mobility. Learn strategies to prevent falls and move safely. Learn innovative and safe ways to stretch our bodies. A $5 donation is requested. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

11 a.m. Oct. 28 Fall Fun Day: Heather Beck of Dedicated Senior Care will have an informational session followed by fun trivia with prizes. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a drum or one is available. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Mondays through Saturdays for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.